BROWNWOOD – October 12, 2021 – The Howard Payne University School of Music and Fine Arts invites the public to a concert with Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys and the Heart of Texas All-Star Jazz Band on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. in Mims Auditorium. The unique concert will fuse country and jazz music, featuring songs from Nashville, Hollywood and New York, all with Texas roots.