CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

City to Host Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl Enjoy live music, activities, food and drinks in the city’s Yard District

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport News is bringing the past to life in a unique way during the Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl in the city’s Yard District on 23rd Street. In a nod to the speakeasy era, this event on Saturday, October 23 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. includes two stages of live entertainment, street performers, vintage cars, food trucks and much more! The Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl also highlights the fun, relaxed nature of the Yard District, which is emerging as the place for restaurants, entertainment and libations in the city’s downtown area. Guests will enjoy outdoor games, themed décor, photo opportunities and giveaways. There will be a costume contest for those 21 and over with fun prizes (any costumes are welcome, not just those from the Roaring 20’s). Live musical performances begin at 5 p.m. with with nationally recognized artist Nelson Cade III, followed by the Tom Euler Trio at 5:45 p.m., Melanie Faye at 6:30 p.m., and concluding with the Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra at 7:15 p.m. Activities take place at 110 23rd Street in the Yard District. Parking is available in the Newport News City Hall parking lot. The event is free (food and drinks are available for purchase) and open to all (please leave your furry family members at home, though). For more information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400 or visit www.nnva.gov.

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Food & Drinks
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Faye
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy