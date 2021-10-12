Final Weeks of Street Sweeping

The city’s annual street sweeping wraps up this month with the final cleaning happening October 29. Residents in the Southeast Community are being reminded to pay attention to the red and white “No Parking” signs that are posted on each side of the street denoting days and times that vehicles are not permitted to park. Vehicles should be removed from streets being swept by 9 a.m. on designated days and parking may resume after 3 p.m. Residents in other areas of the city should expect to see “Street Sweeping” signs placed on major streets leading into neighborhoods the day prior to sweeping. Be sure to move bulk items behind the curb line.