KENTON — The Ottawa National Forest will once again host the Sports Car Club of America Road Rally Recreational Event on the Kenton Ranger District. The Lake Superior Performance Rally begins Friday Oct. 15. Authorization has been granted to the Sports Car Club of America from Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. (ET) through Oct 16, at 1 a.m. (ET). To accommodate the activity, an official road closure on the…