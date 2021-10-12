Brian Miller Reviews “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

All of my favorite movie facts have to do with the movie titles that could have been. I don't care about Easter eggs or silly cast stories. I don't want to know about that time an actor almost died on set doing an extreme stunt. I just want to know that "Halloween" was almost called "The Babysitter Murders." I don't know what it is about finding out what movies where almost called, but it opens up an alternate dimension in my mind. It transports me to a world where movie titles are a little off kilter, or in this case, entirely influenced by British goth music.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO