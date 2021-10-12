CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Miller Reviews “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm and TV critic Brian Miller reviews “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”. The new movie is playing in local theaters and will be available on some streaming services. Miller joins us most Tuesday mornings on Bridge Street.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Leans into the Buddy-Picture Dynamic

There was potential in 2018’s Venom. It was clear there was something here that wasn’t as present in other Marvel and Marvel-adjacent pictures. It was the scene of Eddie Brock jumping into the restaurant lobster tank and eating live lobster. It was the comedic back-and forth between the cynical Eddie and the hungry Venom.
‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ makes for exciting Marvel sequel

In the mid-credit scene at the end of “Venom” (2018), serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, “Zombieland”) said, “there’s gonna be carnage.”. Fast-forward to 2021 in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis (“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”), where journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) interviews Kasady for his next big story. Brock, but mostly the symbiote living inside him, Venom, uses the information they have gathered to lead the police to the bodies of Kasady’s missing victims. Brock reemerges on the journalistic scene, and Kasady is on death row. However, during a final interview for the story, an altercation causes Kasady to bite Brock and ingest his blood, and in turn, Venom’s. Kasady grows a symbiote of his own, named Carnage, and escapes prison, seeking revenge and affection.
Act 3 Podcast: Marvel's "What if...?" and "Venom: Let There be Carnage"

This week the Act 3 podcast dares to ask the question, "What if...?" That's right, Steven and Chandler are talking about Marvel's "What if...?" Is this essential viewing for Marvel fans or can this one be skipped? Also Chandler is reporting on "Venom: Let There be Carnage," and just what is going on with with with the latest film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise? All this and more is on store, just smash the play button!
‘No Time to Die’ Adds Heft to Strong October After ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

With $56 million, “No Time to Die” is the fifth-largest opening weekend this year. That’s logical for a film with an audience that skews much older, and non-minority, than what propelled three Marvel character films and “F9” to better initial results. Massive press interest aside, current Bond films have far less mainstream appeal than they did in the 20th century. One statistic to explain what 007 is up against: 36 percent of its domestic audience was over 45, and 57 percent was over 35. For “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last weekend, more than two-thirds of its audience was under 35. In...
The Weird Way Venom: Let There Be Carnage And The Matrix Resurrections Are Tied Together

As far as blockbusters go, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Matrix Resurrections are pretty different from one another. One follows a man bonded to an alien symbiote fighting a serial killer bonded to said symbiote’s offspring, and the other takes audiences back to the crazy digital world last visited in a cinematic setting in the early 2000s. Interestingly enough though, these movies shot in the same city at the same time, and for Venom 2, having The Matrix 4 as its “neighbor” was both detrimental and beneficial.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is the best superhero sequel of 2006

Three years ago, Sony unleashed “Venom” upon skeptical moviegoers to massive box office success. While critics mostly dunked the original for inconsistent tone, dodgy special effects and a very self-serious plot, general audiences had the complete opposite reaction. Many loved it for some of the reasons its detractors detested it: the hilarious and often homoerotic dynamic between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom. Its self-serious tone gives way to glorious camp and a style different enough to stand out from other comic book movies to an $800 million-plus payoff.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Almost Had A Much Different, Much Better Title

All of my favorite movie facts have to do with the movie titles that could have been. I don't care about Easter eggs or silly cast stories. I don't want to know about that time an actor almost died on set doing an extreme stunt. I just want to know that "Halloween" was almost called "The Babysitter Murders." I don't know what it is about finding out what movies where almost called, but it opens up an alternate dimension in my mind. It transports me to a world where movie titles are a little off kilter, or in this case, entirely influenced by British goth music.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Director Confirms Spider-Man Crossover Is Happening

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has confirmed that the character will crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the future. Spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The post-credits sequence for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was an absolute game-changer for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel...
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ takes its name too seriously

Despite the likeable buddy-cop style that the film leans into, Marvel Studios’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is an unrewarding watch, embracing disorderly and annoying attempts at reviving an already cinematically doomed comic book character. With qualities not typical of most superheroes, anti-hero Venom is famous in the Marvel Universe...
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 9: 1988’s ‘The Blob’, ‘Phantom of the Paradise’, and man on the street reviews of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

In the newest episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt get into the Halloween spirit and discuss one of their favorite seasonal viewing choices, Chuck Russell’s excellent 1988 remake of The Blob! Unfortunately, the gang didn’t all manage to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage or The Many Saints of Newark, but they do get some quick reviews via some good old-fashioned, man on the street interviews outside of a theater!
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has action, but messy plot

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was released on Oct. 1, with the continuation of the story of protagonist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his parasite, Venom (Hardy). With the long-awaited cinematic debut of antagonist Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and his parasite Carnage ( Harrelson), the action is entertaining as can be, but the plot holds the movie back from being anything more than another superhero movie.
Venom Let There Be Carnage Post-Credit Scene Explained

Venom: Let there Be Carnage ended with a post-credit scene. It is not surprising for Venom 2 to have end-credit scenes as, after all, they are the trends now. But the good thing is that it was worth the wait. If you’ve gone to the theater to watch Venom: Let there Be Carnage, sit down, don’t move until all the credits are done. The post-credit sequence of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is, in many respects, an unexpected pleasure. It not only showed further developments but also made way for the franchisee to enter into the larger superhero universe. Let’s explore Venom 2‘s post-credit scene.
