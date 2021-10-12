Brian Miller Reviews “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

In the mid-credit scene at the end of “Venom” (2018), serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, “Zombieland”) said, “there’s gonna be carnage.”. Fast-forward to 2021 in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis (“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”), where journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) interviews Kasady for his next big story. Brock, but mostly the symbiote living inside him, Venom, uses the information they have gathered to lead the police to the bodies of Kasady’s missing victims. Brock reemerges on the journalistic scene, and Kasady is on death row. However, during a final interview for the story, an altercation causes Kasady to bite Brock and ingest his blood, and in turn, Venom’s. Kasady grows a symbiote of his own, named Carnage, and escapes prison, seeking revenge and affection.
