Full Stack Developer

By allowing consumers to book tradespeople in tandem with their neighbours, this startup operates a bit like Uber Pool, saving money and the planet.

They aim to disrupt the £55 billion UK home services industry, which means their product will change the way tradespeople grow their business and manage their operations, all while offering a new way for homeowners to book their services and save money.

They’re passionate about building a great product and have loads of exciting new ideas in their product roadmap. Their front-end developer is already working on the group booking product; now they need you to join the team and help develop this into a game-changing platform.

Key responsibilities:

Working closely with the Product Manager and other developers, you will have an input into the technical strategy and other future projects as they develop.

Solving technical challenges to support the product

The ideal candidate:

0-2 years of JavaScript and React experience

Indepth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

GraphQL experience would be a plus

