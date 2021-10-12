Full Stack Developer
By allowing consumers to book tradespeople in tandem with their neighbours, this startup operates a bit like Uber Pool, saving money and the planet.
They aim to disrupt the £55 billion UK home services industry, which means their product will change the way tradespeople grow their business and manage their operations, all while offering a new way for homeowners to book their services and save money.
They’re passionate about building a great product and have loads of exciting new ideas in their product roadmap. Their front-end developer is already working on the group booking product; now they need you to join the team and help develop this into a game-changing platform.
Key responsibilities:
- Working closely with the Product Manager and other developers, you will have an input into the technical strategy and other future projects as they develop.
- Solving technical challenges to support the product
The ideal candidate:
- 0-2 years of JavaScript and React experience
- Indepth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- GraphQL experience would be a plus
Perks:
- Working on an exciting and disruptive product
- Ownership of product development
- Small, close-knit team
- Remote and flexible working
