Economy

Full Stack Developer

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

By allowing consumers to book tradespeople in tandem with their neighbours, this startup operates a bit like Uber Pool, saving money and the planet.

They aim to disrupt the £55 billion UK home services industry, which means their product will change the way tradespeople grow their business and manage their operations, all while offering a new way for homeowners to book their services and save money.

They’re passionate about building a great product and have loads of exciting new ideas in their product roadmap. Their front-end developer is already working on the group booking product; now they need you to join the team and help develop this into a game-changing platform.

Key responsibilities:

  • Working closely with the Product Manager and other developers, you will have an input into the technical strategy and other future projects as they develop.
  • Solving technical challenges to support the product

The ideal candidate:

  • 0-2 years of JavaScript and React experience
  • Indepth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
  • GraphQL experience would be a plus

Perks:

  • Working on an exciting and disruptive product
  • Ownership of product development
  • Small, close-knit team
  • Remote and flexible working

