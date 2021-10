I have so many new songs from old favorites on this week's All Songs Considered, including the return of Mitski. After releasing her 2018 album Be The Cowboy, she began to feel the stresses of the music industry and the commodification of her work. So, she just stopped. On today's show, Mitski talks about her decision to start recording again and how it led to her new song, "Working for the Knife."

