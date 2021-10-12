DeLand Black-Owned Business Directory Launches Today

DeLand, FL - DeLand’s first black-owned business directory, BlackBizDeLand.com, made its debut today, October 12. The website is a result of the Central Florida Foundation awarding a micro-grant to DeLand Pride in December of 2020 to Improve Racial Inclusivity in DeLand. Multiple Zoom meetings with representatives from DeLand’s black community, the city of DeLand, Volusia County, and Stetson University discussing how best to use the grant came to the conclusion that the most advantageous use was to create a black-owned business directory. For black-owned businesses, inclusion in the directory is free of charge.