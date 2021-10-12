CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids

By SOPHIA TAREEN
harrisondaily.com
 10 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo...

harrisondaily.com

Related
AOL Corp

U.S. ends mass immigration arrests at work sites

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced U.S. immigration authorities will no longer carry out mass arrests of unauthorized immigrants at work sites, saying law enforcement efforts should focus on holding exploitative employers accountable. In a memo, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should prioritize combating illegal...
IMMIGRATION
Fox 32 Chicago

DHS orders ICE to immediately end mass worksite arrests

WASHINGTON - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued immediate guidance for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop any mass worksite deportation raids, according to a DHS memo sent to ICE Director Tae Johnson on Tuesday. "The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of...
IMMIGRATION
ksmu.org

Homeland Security secretary orders ICE to stop mass raids on immigrants' workplaces

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will no longer conduct mass raids on workplaces where undocumented immigrants are employed, according to a new order by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The real problem, Mayorkas said in a memorandum released Tuesday, are "exploitative employers," not unauthorized workers. Trump-era raids became tools for...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

DHS Stops ‘Mass’ ICE Worksite Raids Of Undocumented Workers, Will Instead Target Employers

The Department of Homeland Security issued a memorandum that will stop “mass” Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids of undocumented workers at job sites and instead target employers, the agency announced Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to prosecute “employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers,” DHS Secretay...
IMMIGRATION
Roll Call Online

DHS to end work site immigration raids, focus on employers

The Biden administration will halt massive worksite immigration raids while it prepares policies offering deportation protection to undocumented immigrants who report their employers for labor abuses, according to an agency memo released Tuesday. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in his memo that immigration agents would no longer conduct immigration...
IMMIGRATION
