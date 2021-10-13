Here's Exactly When You Can Hear Adele's 'Easy On Me'
Adele's new era is drawing closer, and as such, the singer is letting her fans know exactly when her long-awaited comeback single "Easy On Me" will be released. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the "Hello" singer posted a new promotional photo for the single on Twitter -- which features her stunning facial profile in black-and-white -- with details on the official release time for "Easy On Me." Adele captioned the photo with the new information and wrote, "'Easy On Me - October 15 - Midnight UK." The 12 a.m. release time for the United Kingdom translates to Thursday on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.www.billboard.com
