Here's Exactly When You Can Hear Adele's 'Easy On Me'

Many people, including Adele, are saying that her new song, “Easy On Me,” is about her divorce. Unfortunately, that is not true. It is about her poltergeist. This reading is borne out in both the lyrical content of “Easy On Me” and the accompanying video, directed by Xavier Dolan. Adele begins the video in the house from the “Hello” video, which was a song about buying a house before you realize it has a poltergeist. The house is now a chilling sight to behold. Chairs are upended (likely by the poltergeist); the furniture is covered (to trick the poltergeist). Someone (Adele) is leaving in a hurry. Crows screech ominously in the distance. Flies buzz near a dilapidated window as Adele walks carefully toward it, gazing out one last time before she grabs her suitcase and sunglasses and runs for the proverbial hills.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO