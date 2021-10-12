Life from Above: Patterned Planet – Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Why do we see the sky during the day, but the galaxy at night? — Gary, age 9, Auckland Hi Gary! Thank you for this great question. To put it simply, the reason the sky looks different to us between daytime and nighttime is mostly because of our atmosphere. The atmosphere surrounds Earth, and extends from the ground to outer space. It’s made of different gases including oxygen (which keeps us alive as we breathe it in), carbon dioxide (which we breathe out), methane (which is also in our farts), nitrogen and argon. All these gases, as well as all...

