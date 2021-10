Jefferson County residents can dispose of brush and small tree limbs free of chargeThe annual Fall FireFree Community Clean-up is planned for two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31 and again Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7. This is an opportunity for community members to bring yard debris to the collection site for free during the FireFree event. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Jefferson County Box Canyon Transfer Station located at 1760 SE McTaggart Road in Madras. This is an opportunity to remove debris around the home. Residents may dispose of leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, tree limbs and brush piles. Limbs and brush must be separated from yard debris to be accepted at the event. Loads with mixed garbage and livestock bedding such as straw, shavings or manure will not be accepted. Social distance restrictions will be enforced. The free community clean-up is hosted by Jefferson County Fire District #1, Madras Sanitary Service and Jefferson County. For more information, call 541-475-1983 or 541-475-7274. {loadposition sub-article-01}

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 48 MINUTES AGO