Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Gains on New $10 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) today announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase plan. Under the new plan, which will become effective on November 1, 2021, the Company is authorized to acquire up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares through August 31, 2023. The timing and amount of repurchases will be based on terms and conditions acceptable to the Company and in compliance with all laws and applicable regulations.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO