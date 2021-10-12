CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Gains on New $10 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

 10 days ago

StreetInsider.com

BlackRock (BLK) Stock Gains After Topping Q3 Estimates

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) are trading nearly 2% higher in pre-open after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. BlackRock reported Q3 EPS of $10.95 to top the analyst estimate of $9.78....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CSX (CSX) Stock Gains 3% Following Q3 Beat

CSX Corporation (CSX) shares were trading around 3% higher after-hours Wednesday, after the railroad company's Q3 beat. Quarterly EPS came in at $0.43 and revenue at $3.29 billion, better than the consensus estimate of $0.40 and $3.15 billion, respectively. Quarterly revenue, which grew 24% year-over-year, was driven by growth across...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WD-40 Co. (WDFC) Announces $75M Stock Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) today announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase plan. Under the new plan, which will become effective on November 1, 2021, the Company is authorized to acquire up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares through August 31, 2023. The timing and amount of repurchases will be based on terms and conditions acceptable to the Company and in compliance with all laws and applicable regulations.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Gains after Record Q3 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) shares gained 1.7% after-hours Monday after the reported its Q3 results, with EPS coming in at $4.96, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57. Quarterly revenue was a record $5.1 billion (vs. $2.3 billion in Q3/20), better than the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Stock Sinks 7% on Plan to Sell 10 Million Shares of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) shares fell 7% after-hours Monday after the company announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock have been commenced by certain of its stockholders, with a 30-day option intended to be granted to the underwriters for purchasing up to an additional 1.5 million shares. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for this offering.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Qualcomm Stock Bounces Off Annual Lows After Buyback Announcement

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced this morning a new $10 billion stock repurchase program, which will add to the buyback program announced in July 2018. The existing program has $900 million of its repurchase authority remaining, and the new buyback plan has no expiration date. QCOM is rising after the announcement,...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Qualcomm Increases Share Buyback Plan by $10B

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) gained 1.3% in Tuesday’s extended trade after the company approved a stock repurchase program of $10 billion. The plan comes with no expiration date and is in addition to a previous program, which was announced in July 2018 and has $0.9 billion of outstanding repurchase authority.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Qualcomm Shares Gain Premarket On $10B Share Buyback Program

Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) board approved a new $10 billion share buyback program. The new stock repurchase authorization adds to the July 2018 share buyback program, with $0.9 billion of repurchase authority remaining. Qualcomm generated $3.4 billion in operating cash flow and held $12.9 billion in cash and equivalents as...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Commercial Metals stock gains after dividend raised 17%, new $350 million stock buyback plan announced

Shares of Commercial Metals Co. tacked on 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the steel and metal products maker said it raised its dividend by 17% and announced a new $350 million stock repurchase program. The company said its new quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share, up from 12 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 10 to shareholders of record on Oct. 27. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $32.21, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.74%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.39%, according to FactSet. The new stock buyback program replaces the existing plan which had $27 million remaining as of Aug. 31. The new program represents about 9% of CMC's market capitalization of $3.88 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has run up 56.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.8%.
STOCKS

