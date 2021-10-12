CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Frontera with Pati Jinich – Friday at 9 p.m.

By Sue Wagner
wuft.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich, travels...

www.wuft.org

WTTW - Chicago PBS

"Doubly Blessed": Pati Jinich Explores the Intermingling of Cultures at the U.S.-Mexico Border

Tex-Mex food gets a bad rap. “When you are part of two things, you’re seen as lesser, unfortunately. You’re seen as less pure of this, less pure of that—instead of thinking, ‘Whoa, this is a doubly rich world,’ where you have more freedom to play with techniques and ingredients from both sides, and you’re creating some new thing.”
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Women-Led Cocktail Bar La Paloma Opens at the La Cocina Food Hall This Friday

The long-awaited La Cocina Municipal Marketplace opened this spring with an impressive lineup of vendors slinging po’boys, pupusas, and tostadas. But wait — what about the drinks? Well, when it opened, the team promised the cocktails were coming, and now, drinks are up: La Paloma, the new cocktail bar within the La Cocina food hall, opens this Friday, October 15. And with a local bar veteran developing the drinks, which are specially crafted to pair well with the vendors’ diverse food offerings, it promises to be a happy hour scene.
RESTAURANTS
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host inaugural Poets Sin Fronteras festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Craft Cultura and the City of Edinburg announce Edinburg’s first Spoken Word Poetry Festival, Untamed Tongues: Poets Sin Fronteras. This festival celebrates the Mexican American culture on the South Texas borderlands. The public is encouraged to come for a night full of art and culture at the McIntyre Promenade Courtyard on Friday, […]
EDINBURG, TX
James Beard
Pati Jinich
swarthmorephoenix.com

The Frontera Project: A Conversation on Connection

I honestly didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I decided to attend a showing of the Frontera Project here at Swarthmore. From what I could gather from the posters printed across campus, the Frontera Project was an interactive theatrical experience centered around life on the US-Mexico border, frequently pictured as chaotic and unpredictable by the media. There were two things that stuck out to me: the fact that it was interactive and the fact that it was about life on the border, things that I knew very little about. After all, most of the news stories that I have seen framed life on the border as a sort of crisis. Because of that, I really did not know what to expect with a show like this, but by the end, I was left with a deep appreciation for connections, especially those that transcend borders.
SWARTHMORE, PA
959theriver.com

Chicago made the list of The Most Haunted Hotels Offering Scary Halloween Stays

Small, medium-size, and major cities dot Travelocity’s list of America’s most haunted hotels. They run from the Hotel Galvez in Galveston, Texas and the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona to The Drake in Chicago and the Boston Omni Parker House, the oldest continuously operating hotel in the country. The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, Le Pavillon in New Orleans, and the Santa Maria Inn in Santa Maria, California round out the list. Rooms are still available for Halloween, if you dare.
CHICAGO, IL
Only In Louisiana

Treat Yourself To A Tower Of Chicken And Waffles At The French Press In Louisiana

Sometimes, you just can’t decide if you’re in a sweet or savory mood. But you know what, you don’t have to choose, because chicken and waffles are the ultimate combination of sweet and savory, and we know just where to find some of the best chicken and waffles in Louisiana, and it’s worth a road […] The post Treat Yourself To A Tower Of Chicken And Waffles At The French Press In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Juarez#Big Bend National Park#Food Drink#La Frontera
Robb Report

How to Make an Amaretto Sour, the Almond-Accented Cocktail Made Great by Cask-Strength Bourbon

On February 9, 2012, Jeffrey Morgenthaler—one of the country’s most influential and celebrated bartenders—published an article on his blog with the title “I Make the Best Amaretto Sour in the World.” For context, this is like if Jerry Seinfeld announced that he had figured out the best way to smash a watermelon with a giant hammer. It’s like if Daniel Day Lewis was on Dancing With the Stars, or Thomas Keller came out of the kitchen at The French Laundry and joined you tableside to personally apply Easy Cheese to the top of your hot dog. It was confusing. The Amaretto...
FOOD & DRINKS
mountainlake.org

La Frontera with Pati Jinich: Miles From Nowhere | Preview

Savor the sights, sounds, and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people, and cuisine. Tune in Friday, October 15th at 9 PM on Mountain Lake PBS.
TV & VIDEOS
KGET 17

Pati Jinich cooks up something special with ‘La Frontera’

James Beard Award-winning chef Pati Jinich has been thinking and dreaming of being part of a television program that looks at the culture and cuisine that can be found along the United States and Mexican border. Her passion for such a project comes from her being born in Mexico and living in the United States.
TV & VIDEOS

