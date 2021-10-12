CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+

By Ironhide Irl
TouchArcade
 10 days ago

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your...

toucharcade.com

mmorpg.com

Bless Unleashed PC Frontier Pack Sweepstakes!

NeoWiz and Round8 Studio have partnered with MMORPG.com to give 15 lucky winners a Frontier Pack of Bless Unleashed on PC! This $30 prize gives players a leg up on their journey, including currency, mounts and more. The Bless Unleashed Frontier Pack includes the following:. 1,000 (+100) LumenaCurrency is used...
ComicBook

Is Wizards of the Coast Working on a Star Frontiers Reboot?

A recent public playtest for Dungeons & Dragons has some wondering if a different tabletop roleplaying game is coming back in some form. Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons released an Unearthed Arcana playtest for six new playable races, many of whom have ties to the classic Spelljammer campaign setting. TSR Inc. (the original publisher of Dungeons & Dragons) first published Spelljammer material in 1989 to provide players with a space opera-esque campaign setting where players traveled between planets on magic ships called spelljammers. Spelljammer wasn't TSR's first foray into science fiction, though. Nearly 7 years prior to the release of the first Spelljammer material, TSR published Star Frontiers, a tabletop roleplaying game with a totally separate rule system from Dungeons & Dragons.
massivelyop.com

The Game Archaeologist: Kingdom of Loathing

It is, in so many ways, the antithesis of a modern MMORPG. It has crude stick figure drawings instead of lush 3-D graphics. It limits your daily activities to a handful of encounters. It often mocks, belittles and berates you for your stupidity. It uses meat for currency and has a character class that dabbles in pasta-based magic. It’s been in open beta for the better part of a decade now. And its endgame is actually an end-of-the-game instead of an eternal raiding grind.
TouchArcade

‘Tiny Wings+’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Major Updates for ‘Reigns: Beyond’, ‘Crossy Road Castle’, ‘Mini Motorways’, ‘Frenzic: Overtime’, and More

There have been lots of big updates this weeks as well. Reigns: Beyond gets its first update in over half a year with Reigns: Beyond 1.0.3 bringing in 200 new cards to the game. This update lets you meet new characters and head to new planets as you discover the backstory of De Souza and Anton. Hipster Whale’s Crossy Road Castle adds a new Candy Cafe tower featuring new levels in today’s Crossy Road Castle 6.0 update. This is the first new tower in a few months following the Space Station 115 tower. Doodle God Universe gets a massive update letting you assemble a set of heroes with different skills to take on the dragon. It includes new animations, elements, voices, music, and even a new game + mode.
#Frontiers#Kingdom Rush#Deserts#Necromancers#Ironhide Games
TouchArcade

Unholy Adventure

Unholy Neighborhood is a adventure game point and click from the award-winning Dali Games studio. A captivating story, s…. Unholy Neighborhood is a adventure game point and click from the award-winning Dali Games studio. A captivating story, surprising twists, stunning graphics and engaging puzzles ensure the gameplay at the highest level. When a dangerous cataclysm is approaching the city and your wife mysteriously disappears, you know that this day cannot end well. Embark on a dangerous mission that takes place on the floors of a haunted block. Save your wife and discover the secret behind her disappearance. Unholy Neighborhood is the newest production of Dali Games studio, specializing in point and click adventure games, based on intriguing stories and engaging puzzles. The creators focus on socially important topics, intrigue and provoke reflection, while ensuring the gameplay at the highest level. KEY FEATURES An amazing story full of plot twists. Engaging gameplay with hundreds of unique puzzles. Dozens of levels with stunning graphics. Original musical setting. ABOUT DALI GAMES We are an independent studio producing adventure games. We made our debut with Lucid Dream, which, thanks to the recognition of players and reviewers around the world, has won a number of awards, and the number of people playing it has exceeded 3 million! Our productions provide satisfying gameplay, often touching on difficult topics. We think outside the box, providing entertainment at the highest level.
TouchArcade

Sprite Fantasia

The sequel to the classic "Grand Fantasia Online", a 3D adventure MMORPG full of love and friendship, with unique warm and cute " sprite " pets and a hilarious plot, in a fantasy world full of fairy tales. Start a relaxing and relieving fun journey! [ Explore the fantasy world ] Enter the mysterious and magical continent of Saphael, where mountains, plains, rivers and lakes are everywhere, and the adventure is no longer boring. You will travel around as a Sprite messenger and lead the Sprites to fight against the alien civilization together. [ Cute Sprite, Personal Protection ] The Sprite is a unique magical creature in the Saphael continent, always affectionately calling the Sprite messenger "master", and always follows the master everywhere with its different personalities such as quirky, arrogant and optimistic under a cute appearance. [ Strategic Teaming, Extreme Control ] Build a super Sprite Fantasia team, equip the sprites with different memory cards, and cast various skills to defeat the enemy! Defeat a boss with thousands of strategies. Multiple skill characteristics such as powerful damage, defense recovery on the messenger, providing a variety of enhancements to conquer the deficits. [ Dream Island, Personalized Life ] Become the master of an island, you'll decide the operation and layout! Full 3D island scenery. Through the workshop, you can make various types of furniture, designing your own exclusive island, but also can send elves to run errands, collecting or making powerful and fashion equipment, all handmade. [ Various outfits in one book collection ] In the world of Saphael, there are many stories that adventurers will enjoy. Through the system of battles, quests, books and elven islands, the records of filling up the collection step by step will bring the character to grow continuously, and at the same time, you can obtain more than a hundred sets of outfits!
TouchArcade

Minecraft Live 2021 Recap: The Wild Update, Caves & Cliffs Part II Details, and The Mob Vote Winner

Over the weekend, Minecraft Live 2021 took place with some big announcements for the game. If you’ve not kept up with Minecraft ($6.99) in recent times, the first part of the big Caves and Cliffs update arrived. At Minecraft Live 2021, barring the new content and updates planned, Minecraft has been confirmed to arrive in Xbox Game Pass for PC. This will bring both the Bedrock and Java versions to all Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers. Next year, The Wild Update will arrive in Minecraft. This update will add a ton of stuff to Minecraft including frogs, boats with chests, mangrove swamps, mud, and more. Deep Dark and warden will now be included in The Wild Update for 2022. Caves & Cliffs Part II will expand world height, add mountains and caves, and more. Watch the full Minecraft Live 2021 showcase for The Wild Update below:
TouchArcade

Cubic Clash

Cubic Clash is a fast-paced, highly randomized tower defense game that features both PVP and PVE modes. Features awesome characters and a great soundtrack. Features tower defense gameplay, cube collection, random spawns from a pre-selected lineup, and merging to upgrade cubes in combat. In addition to Versus and Co-Op modes, there are a variety of other modes available. Each match lasts for an average of 3 minutes and features rewarding, satisfying gameplay. A wide variety of cubes are available to be unlocked and leveled up. Use powerful cube skills in combat and put together a formidable lineup to dominate the battle! Collect cube skins and map backgrounds to stand out from the crowd. A Variety of PVP and PVE Modes - Versus (PVP): A head-to-head battle that starts automatically when players first open the game. At the start of the battle, monsters appear at the starting points of both players’ lanes. To prevent the monsters from advancing, players have to summon and merge Cubes, improving their attack power and control effects. Only one player will have the last laugh! -Super Skirmish (PVP): A fun PVP mode with a new feature - Supers. Each Super has a unique effect and a prime opportunity to use it, adding to the fun of combat. - Training (PVE): The training ground for new players. Here players can choose from any of the cubes in the current version to practice combat and get familiar with the characteristics and strengths of the different cubes available. - Team Co-Op (PVE): A two-player co-op mode with no time limit. 10 monsters spawn on each side every round and a Boss spawns on each side after 10 rounds. Team up with a friend or a randomly matched player and climb your way to the top. - Guardian Realm (PVE): During certain events, the shared cuboid will be replaced with a Guardian: either Tempest or Arte. Use cube and guardian skills to your advantage, upgrade the guardian and defeat all monsters on the battlefield. - Arena Reach the top of the leaderboard and become a legend! - Unlocks when the player has one Mythic cube, two Epic cubes, and three Lv6 Elite cubes. - Winners are awarded trophies, whereas losers will have trophies deducted. - Unlock and Level Up Cubes You can get a variety of different cubes from events, quests, battles, or via the shop. Level up cubes to increase their strength. Collect different cube skins to make yourself stand out from the crowd in battle. - Battle Season - Gear Up! [Ladder Season] opens every 14 days and includes 3 stages: early season, mid-season, and late season. During events, players can earn special rewards when they are victorious. [Activity Season] Mutants are here - extra content for activity season, Activity Tournament. During the event, the Activity Medal upper limit is increased. For a specified period, rewards are doubled. - Novice Carnival - Protect the Ancient Cuboid Log in and complete quests to get boxes, gold, diamonds, Ancient Shards, and Ancient Crystals! Use Ancient Shards and Ancient Crystals to get various items from Marvelo’s Shop. - More Features and Events There is a lot more content to look forward to, including new cubes, new skins, new map backgrounds, new features, and new events! Game Features: - Real-time PVP combat against players around the world - Fun, upbeat atmosphere, and fast-paced combat - Unlock and collect rare cubes, put together a formidable lineup - New events and new modes available each day - Go it alone or team up with friends, both are a blast! - Aim for the top of the leaderboard- Unlock different skins and map backgrounds to stand out from the crowd.
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Mini Motorways’, ‘Toon Blast’, ‘Monument Valley 2’, ‘Surbway Surfers’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. An interesting mix this week, with some Halloween updates, some anniversary updates, and some updates that have nothing to do with either of those things. I’ve grabbed a bunch of them for you to mull over. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
ComicBook

Kingdom Season 4 Announced

In the West, there are many anime franchises that have found popularity, but unfortunately for Kingdom, the story that mimics Chinese history has never quite found its place in North America. Regardless, Kingdom remains a force in the medium of anime in the East, and it seems that almost immediately after the conclusion of the third season of the anime, the franchise has confirmed that season four is on its way, with a new key visual being released for the series.
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Townscaper’, ‘Pinstripe’, ‘The Fox in the Forest’, ‘GRID Autosport Custom Edition’, ‘Cricket League’, ‘NBA Now 22’, ‘Get Ogre It’, ‘Influent’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
TouchArcade

New ‘Super Cat Tales 2’ Update Brings Halloween Mini-Game and iPhone 13 Support

It’s become somewhat untenable to post about every holiday or seasonal update a mobile game does, because they basically ALL do it, but when it’s a game the caliber of Super Cat Tales 2 and it’s the first update for the game for quite some time, well that’s reason to make some noise. It was just over 3 years ago that developer Neutronized released Super Cat Tales 2, a bigger and better follow-up to the already fantastic original. We picked it as our Game of the Week when it came out, and its epic storyline was released in an almost episodic fashion, with the second chapter coming in an update in spring of 2019 and the third and final chapter coming about a year later. There have been some other more minor updates peppered in there as well as updates adding support for new devices and such, but there hasn’t been anything very significant for quite some time. Until this week when Neutronized pushed out a new Halloween update for Super Cat Tales 2. Check out the trailer.
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
TouchArcade

‘Townscaper’ iOS Review – Relaxing Brilliance

Townscaper ($4.99) from Oskar Stålberg and Raw Fury always looked like an interactive toy that was built for experiencing on a nice touchscreen. When it was released on Steam and eventually Nintendo Switch, I resisted while patiently waiting for it to hit iOS and iPadOS. Townscaper has finally arrived on both the App Store and Google Play and I’ve loved every second of what I’ve been “playing” so far. I say “playing” because Townscaper isn’t a traditional game. Think of it as a blend between city building, art, creation, and more. Ahead of its release, I’ve been checking out Townscaper on both iPhone and iPad and it is everything I hoped for.
TouchArcade

‘NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade with Exclusive Modes

Last month, 2K’s NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition () was revealed for Apple Arcade. At the time, I wasn’t sure what that meant for NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, but that game remains available. Today, NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition has finally released worldwide. If you don’t see it yet, it is likely rolling out for you soon. NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition was a surprise to me because I figured NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition would just be updated, but it is a brand new game on Apple Arcade. It features the updated 2022 NBA rosters, online multiplayer mode, MyCareer, MyCourt, and a lot more including exclusive Apple Arcade modes like Association Mode and MyCOURT. Watch the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition gameplay trailer below:
TouchArcade

Square Enix Opens Square Enix London Mobile Studio Aiming to Publish High Quality Free to Play Mobile Games Worldwide with Two in Development Right Now

Square Enix just announced its newest studio today in the form of Square Enix London Mobile. Square Enix London Mobile is a new studio in London aimed to publish and deliver high quality free to play mobile games worldwide. The studio is currently working on the previously announced Tomb Raider Reloaded and an upcoming untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender game for mobile platforms. Production and marketing talent is being recruited for both these games and future unannounced projects right now. While we’ve known about Tomb Raider Reloaded for a while, the Avatar: The Last Airbender game is being worked on with Navigator Games based in Vancouver.
TouchArcade

‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Is a New Online Action Adventure ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Game Coming to Apple Arcade on November 19th

After a vague tease from the official Apple Arcade Twitter account, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways () by Gameloft was officially announced for release next month on the service. The original teaser Tweet had people speculating about vastly different games. I expected some old + game, but the announcement was quite surprising. I think the overall impact of LEGO Star Wars: Castaways for some is lessened because we already had LEGO Star Wars Battles arrive a few weeks ago. LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is an online social action adventure LEGO Star Wars game where you create your own custom LEGO minifigure character and set off on adventures with friends on a new planet. You will also be able to relive classic Star Wars moments. Check out a screenshot from LEGO Star Wars: Castaways below:
TouchArcade

‘Horizon Chase’ Senna Forever Expansion Out Now on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, and More

Once you update the game, the Horizon Chase Senna Forever expansion will be available for $5.99 on PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms and $4.99 on iOS and Android. If you don’t see it available on iOS yet, check again in a bit. It has finally started rolling out worldwide. Keep in mind that the local co-op 4 player mode will not be included in the iOS and Android versions. You can check out the base game for Horizon Chase on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here. We awarded it 5 stars in our original review and chose it as Game of the Week when it launched. We also featured it in our Best Games of 2015 list. Are you planning on getting the Senna Forever expansion today?
TouchArcade

Challenging Runner ‘Ninja Chowdown’ from Abylight and Dummy Dojo Is Out Now on Android Following Its iOS Release Last Year

Ninja Chowdown has you playing as Donatsu slicing through levels while devouring donuts and dealing with various food clans. Your aim as Donatsu, is to get the Doughnut of Ultimate Knowledge back after it was stolen. At launch, the game featured 35 levels with three game modes. In a post launch update, it got a new stage, infinite mode, 18 new items, and more. If you were waiting for the Android release, you can get Ninja Chowdown on Google Play for Android here for free. If you’d like to play it on iOS, you can get Ninja Chowdown on the App Store here. Check out our forum thread for it here. What do you think of the game if you played it and what is your favourite Abylight mobile release so far?
