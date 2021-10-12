CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis Had Such a Refreshing Response to the Promise of Anti-Aging Products

By Kristyn Burtt
 7 days ago
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP.

Jamie Lee Curtis is telling it like it is — and what she’s saying about how the beauty industry targets women when it comes to aging is spot on. Honestly, she is just fed up with having to live up to standards that are truly unrealistic.

“I’ve had the trial and error of the part,” the Halloween Kills star said on the Lorraine podcast. “I did plastic surgery. It didn’t work. I hated it—made me feel worse.” Curtis admitted that this revelation didn’t happen overnight though, it started decades before when she was constantly in the salon to perm and dye her hair. After a styling mishap “burned” the hair off her head, she had a huge revelation. “The first time I cut my hair short, I went, ‘Oh. Oh my God. Oh wow. I look like me,'” she said.

From her hair to her face, Curtis is just done “with the term anti-aging” — and she’s here to preach some realness to all of us. “The term anti-aging—what? What are you talking about?” she explained. “We’re all going to f**king age. We’re all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you’re 70? I want to look 70 when I’m 70.“

As “an advocate for not f**king with your face,” Curtis is here to tell us all that it’s time to love who you are in whatever season of life you are in. She’s spot on because we should all be so lucky to age and live a full and beautiful life. The actress is leading the charge with the aging (versus anti-aging) movement, but she has a big mountain to tackle before the rest of Hollywood and society listens to her words of wisdom.

