‘Lackawanna Blues’ announces one-week extension on Broadway

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan Theatre Club has announced a one-week extension of “Lackawanna Blues,” following the cancellation of several performances. “Lackawanna Blues” will now play the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through Nov. 7. The extension comes after star Ruben Santiago-Hudson suffered a back injury, which caused the cancellation of performances the weekends of Oct. 8 and Sept. 24.

Deadline

‘Lackawanna Blues’ Cancels Weekend’s Performances Due To Ruben Santiago-Hudson Back Injury – Update

UPDATE Performances of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues on Broadway have been cancelled for this weekend after the playwright-actor suffered a recurrence of his back injury, producers say. The next performance is expected on Tuesday, October 12. PREVIOUS, 9:45 a.m. Lackawanna Blues received excellent opening night reviews, even without an opening night. Santiago-Hudson’s solo play was set to resume performances at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre last night after a string of cancellations due to the star’s recent back injury, but the return performance, which was to have been the show’s official opening night, was canceled shortly before curtain to allow Santiago-Hudson additional time to recover. In a tweet last night, producer Manhattan Theatre Club said, “Due to a recurrence of his recent back injury, tonight’s performance of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues has been cancelled. We hope to be back in performance tomorrow evening. We are sorry for any inconvenience.” Critics were not requested to hold their reviews, as they were when the show’s previous opening night of Sept. 28 was postponed due to the injury. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhattan Theatre Club (@mtc_nyc)  
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Lackawanna Blues’ Broadway Review: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Honors The Saints And Sinners Who Made Him

Ruben Santiago-Hudson summons a world of ghosts, or at least as many as will fill a couple boarding houses and a lifetime of gratitude, in his affectionate Lackawanna Blues, the one-man autobiographical tour through a childhood made golden by the presence of a strong and loving guardian angel. Written, directed and performed by the immensely talented Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues, produced by The Manhattan Theatre Club at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, showcases the actor as he inhabits some two dozen characters from his eventful childhood and adolescence – men, women, old, young, some less fit for the company of an impressionable...
PERFORMING ARTS
Washington Post

On Broadway, ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ and ‘Lackawanna Blues’ deliver stories that defy stereotypes

NEW YORK — Through skits, songs and impassioned testimonials, the appealing septet of actors starring in "Thoughts of a Colored Man" want you to grasp more fully the complexities of being a Black man in America. Most pivotally, they want you to see that the experience of each man is a story unto itself — a singular textile of intricate weave, not a stereotypical blanket that society can use to wrap them all.
MOVIES
capecodtimes.com

Broadway on Sundays: 'Seth's Concert Series' back as virtual weekly shows

With his summer series over in Provincetown, Sirius XM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has taken his conversation-and-concert shows back online for a global audience — but this time he and his Broadway guest stars are in the same room. The virtual “Seth’s Concert Series” was born during the pandemic, with...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
broadwaynews.com

‘Flying Over Sunset’ announces new cast members for Broadway run

Nehal Joshi and Kanisha Marie Feliciano have joined the cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s “Flying Over Sunset.”. Joshi and Feliciano join previously confirmed leads Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck, as well as returning cast members Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop and Atticus Ware. Erika Henningsen and Jeremy Kushnier will not return to the show, the production confirmed Tuesday.
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

‘Trouble in Mind’ offers 300 discounted tickets to each Broadway preview performance

“Trouble in Mind” will offer 300 discounted tickets for each of its preview performances, in partnership with R&B radio station 107.5 WBLS-FM. The Roundabout Theatre production will offer the tickets at a price point of $19.57, the date of the play’s intended Broadway debut, in each section of the 740-seat theater. The tickets will be offered through a promotion with the radio station, which bills itself as “the nation’s most recognized Black radio station,” in an effort to broaden accessibility on Broadway.
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ chips away at a monolith

“The Lehman Trilogy” represents the kind of prestige Broadway production that invariably causes a certain class of well-heeled, culturally savvy New Yorkers to salivate over tickets. It hails from London — the National Theatre no less! It stars Simon Russell Beale — all but a living legend over there! Has...
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Dana H.’ leads us into the underworld

A play as uncommon, and uncanny, as Lucas Hnath’s “Dana H.” requires an actor of, well, uncommon and uncanny talents. Deirdre O’Connell is just such an actor. Something of a grande dame of Off Broadway — although I suspect she’d roll her expressive eyes at the notion — O’Connell here gives a performance that seamlessly blends an extraordinary technical acting challenge with the earthiness, plucky everywoman humanity and the subtle spirituality that have often been hallmarks of her work. Both play and performance are a gift we are lucky to receive, as this Broadway season shapes up to be a landmark one for its presentation of unconventional new plays and revelatory performances.
MOVIES

