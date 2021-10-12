‘Lackawanna Blues’ announces one-week extension on Broadway

UPDATE Performances of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues on Broadway have been cancelled for this weekend after the playwright-actor suffered a recurrence of his back injury, producers say. The next performance is expected on Tuesday, October 12. PREVIOUS, 9:45 a.m. Lackawanna Blues received excellent opening night reviews, even without an opening night. Santiago-Hudson’s solo play was set to resume performances at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre last night after a string of cancellations due to the star’s recent back injury, but the return performance, which was to have been the show’s official opening night, was canceled shortly before curtain to allow Santiago-Hudson additional time to recover. In a tweet last night, producer Manhattan Theatre Club said, “Due to a recurrence of his recent back injury, tonight’s performance of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues has been cancelled. We hope to be back in performance tomorrow evening. We are sorry for any inconvenience.” Critics were not requested to hold their reviews, as they were when the show’s previous opening night of Sept. 28 was postponed due to the injury. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhattan Theatre Club (@mtc_nyc)

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO