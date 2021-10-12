CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JRPG 'Monark' Gets February Release Date And New 'Adversaries' Trailer

Cover picture for the articleNIS America has announced the release date for Monark. The Japanese RPG developed by a collaboration between FuRyu and Lancarse will be available in the west for PS4, PS5, Switch and PC -via Steam– on February 22, 2022. Besides the date, NISA has shared a new trailer focused on the mysterious opponents to the protagonist’s group.

