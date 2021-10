It’s one more regular season meeting with that familiar Cascadia rival as OL Reign traveled down to Portland, Oregon for a weeknight match against the Portland Thorns FC. This match was scheduled to take place at the start of the month, but was postponed like all matches in the NWSL that weekend in response to the ongoing reckoning within the NWSL of systemic abuse and mistreatment of current and former players by head coaches since removed. The players remain engaged and committed to reclaiming the power that should have been theirs to begin with. Fans are encouraged to visit the NWSL Player’s Association website to learn more about the players’ demands and just as importantly, how they can support the players of the NWSL.

