Evie Mae's has sparked the love for BBQ in the Lubbock community, and they just did it again by putting us on the map for best in the state. Texas Monthly Magazine is something everyone looks to when it comes to food and BBQ. Every four years they release "The 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas," and Evie Mae's (217 US-62, Wolfforth, Texas), is no stranger to making it. This year, not only did they make the list, but hit the top 10, coming in at number eight.

