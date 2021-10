If you own a valuable piece of art, or other property, you may wonder how much of a tax deduction you could get by donating art to charity. The answer to that question can be complex because several different tax rules may come into play with such contributions. A charitable contribution of a work of art is subject to reduction if the charity’s use of the work of art is unrelated to the purpose or function that’s the basis for its qualification as a tax-exempt organization. The reduction equals the amount of capital gain you’d have realized had you sold the property instead of giving it to charity.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO