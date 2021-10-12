First Trailer For Upcoming “Home Alone” Sequel is Out Today and Stars TWO Massachusetts Natives
Disney is relaunching the “Home Alone” franchise. The first trailer was released today and it stars two Massachusetts natives, giving the project a little local pride. This time out the Mercer family accidentally leave their son Max behind at home as they depart on a trip for Japan. (Hey, this plot sounds very familiar.) Max celebrates being left behind by gorging on junk food before having to comically defend his house against a couple of intruders. (Hey, this is still sounding really familiar.)country1025.com
