Texas Tech’s offense unable to dig team out of another early hole

By qb3qb3
vivathematadors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing one of the more impressive wins of the Matt Wells era, Texas Tech put up one of their worst performances I’ve seen in a while against an opponent that we shouldn’t get beaten like this by. Another slow start doomed the Red Raiders, which seems to be a theme here as the season progresses. While Texas Tech outgained the Horned Frogs by 50 yards, the Red Raiders were constantly stalled on their drives and left with little to show for their yardage output.

