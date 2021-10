The Chicago Blackhawks came into the action tonight looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses to open the season. They did not look good against the Colorado Avalanche, going down quickly and not being able to come back. They did mount a comeback to tie the game late on Friday night against the New Jersey Devils, forcing the game to go to overtime before falling to a beautiful Jack Hughes goal. The Blackhawks looked to maintain that positive momentum moving into the third game of the season. The lineup stayed the same for the Blackhawks, with the lone exception being Marc-Andre Fleury coming in for Kevin Lankinen, who had just played the night before.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO