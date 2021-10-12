Brilliant auroras light up North America from Alberta to Nebraska
As many people in the Northern Hemisphere were asleep Monday night, the northern lights were awake and wild. The brilliant auroras, which appeared at lower latitudes than usual, put on a show along the northern tier of the United States, Canada and parts of Europe from late night to early morning. This event may herald the real start of the next solar activity maximum, which was expected to begin in the past year but was slow to materialize.www.washingtonpost.com
