Analytics seems to be the answer for almost anything, and security is no exception. Most professionals agree that analytics could hold the key to uncovering early actions from attackers with the goal of minimizing or eliminating damage and theft. Behavioral analytics has the ability to find abnormal behaviors—if it can achieve an acceptable level of fidelity without drowning security teams in a flood of alerts and false positives. The gulf between behavioral analytics’ potential and the current reality is wide. Like most compute applications, behavioral analytics are limited by what information they have and how it is used. It’s the garbage in, garbage out principle.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO