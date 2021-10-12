Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench share a warm embrace as they attend the premiere of Belfast
Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench shared a warm embrace as they attended the premiere of their new film, Belfast on Tuesday.
The pair appeared to be in high spirits as they warmly wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet at Southbank for the BFI London Film Festival.
Jamie, 39, looked dapper sporting a tailored navy suit and his trademark stubble.
Judi, 86, looked sophisticated in a black jacket and grey patterned scarf which she accessorised with a silver necklace, rings and layered bangles.
The James Bond actor carried her essentials in a black leather handbag and donned neutral makeup for the event.
She beamed as she embraced the 50 Shades of Gray actor on the red carpet.
Jamie's wife Amelia, 39, also joined him at the festival looking stylish as she opted for an autumnal colour blocking look.
The mother-of-three donned a cobalt roll neck jumper that complemented her tanned complexion and clung to her tiny waist.
She teamed the garment with an emerald green pleated skirt that skimmed over a pair of gold court heels.
Irish actress Lara McDonnell looked elegant in a floor length layered lace dress.
The beauty pulled her raven locks back into a chic bun and her glam makeup enhanced her pretty features.
Speaking before the film premiere actor Ciaran Hinds, Jamie, Caitriona Balfe and director and writer Kenneth Branagh took to the stage to talk about the film.
Jude Hill who plays Buddy and Lara McDonnell who plays Moira also joined the the cast.
Jamie appeared to be in a jovial mood as he placed his hand over child actor Jude's eyes while they posed for snaps.
Jude looked very dapper in a royal blue velvet suit jacket and navy trousers which he paired with a bow tie.
The drama - directed by Kenneth Branagh - is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by the BAFTA winner's early childhood growing up in Northern Ireland surrounded by a large extended family.
It is billed as 'chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s.'
The film is not a straightforward biography of Kenneth's childhood, and sees Jude Hill take on the lead role under the name of Buddy.
Jamie plays Buddy's father in the new film, with Outlander star Caitriona Balfe taking on the role of mother.
Hollywood heavyweight Judi's portray his grandmother, with Ciaran Hinds starring as Kenneth's grandfather.
Belfast will be released in be in the United States on November 21 and in the UK on February 25.
