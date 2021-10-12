CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench share a warm embrace as they attend the premiere of Belfast

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench shared a warm embrace as they attended the premiere of their new film, Belfast on Tuesday.

The pair appeared to be in high spirits as they warmly wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet at Southbank for the BFI London Film Festival.

Jamie, 39, looked dapper sporting a tailored navy suit and his trademark stubble.

Sweet: Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench shared a warm embrace as they attended the premiere of their new film, Belfast on Tuesday

Judi, 86, looked sophisticated in a black jacket and grey patterned scarf which she accessorised with a silver necklace, rings and layered bangles.

The James Bond actor carried her essentials in a black leather handbag and donned neutral makeup for the event.

She beamed as she embraced the 50 Shades of Gray actor on the red carpet.

Jamie's wife Amelia, 39, also joined him at the festival looking stylish as she opted for an autumnal colour blocking look.

Close friends: The pair appeared to be in high spirits as they warmly wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet at Southbank for the BFI London Film Festival
Chic: Judi, 86, looked sophisticated in a black jacket and grey patterned scarf which she accessorised with a silver necklace, rings and layered bangles
Cute couple: Jamie's wife Amelia, 39, also joined him at the festival looking stylish as she opted for an autumnal colour blocking look

The mother-of-three donned a cobalt roll neck jumper that complemented her tanned complexion and clung to her tiny waist.

She teamed the garment with an emerald green pleated skirt that skimmed over a pair of gold court heels.

Irish actress Lara McDonnell looked elegant in a floor length layered lace dress.

The beauty pulled her raven locks back into a chic bun and her glam makeup enhanced her pretty features.

Dame: Judi oozed sophistication in an all black ensemble which she paired with kitten heels 
Stunning: Irish actress Lara McDonnell looked elegant in a floor length layered lace dress
Beautiful: Caitriona- who plays Ma in the flick- wowed in a gold layered floor length dress which donned dramatic shoulders
Cute: Caitriona tickled child star Jude Hill to make him giggle for the cameras in a sweet moment 

Speaking before the film premiere actor Ciaran Hinds, Jamie, Caitriona Balfe and director and writer Kenneth Branagh took to the stage to talk about the film.

Jude Hill who plays Buddy and Lara McDonnell who plays Moira also joined the the cast.

Jamie appeared to be in a jovial mood as he placed his hand over child actor Jude's eyes while they posed for snaps.

Jude looked very dapper in a royal blue velvet suit jacket and navy trousers which he paired with a bow tie.

Cast: (L-R) Speaking before the film premiere actor Ciaran Hinds, Jamie, Caitriona Balfe and director and writer Kenneth Branagh took to the stage to talk about the film
Stars of the film: Jamie and Caitriona spoke to the audience for the premiere
Talent: Jude Hill who plays Buddy and Lara McDonnell who plays Moira also joined the the cast on stage
Funny: Jamie appeared to be in a jovial mood as he placed his hand over child actor Jude's eyes while they posed for snaps
Pose: Sir Kenneth Branagh, Jamie, Jude Hill and Caitriona Balfe are all smiles on the red carpet
Smile! Jamie took selfies with fan as he made his way along the red carpet 

The drama - directed by Kenneth Branagh - is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by the BAFTA winner's early childhood growing up in Northern Ireland surrounded by a large extended family.

It is billed as 'chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s.'

The film is not a straightforward biography of Kenneth's childhood, and sees Jude Hill take on the lead role under the name of Buddy.

Gorgeous: Olive Tennant- who is the daughter of Scottish actor David Tennant- looked beautiful in a yellow patterned dress 
Brother and sister: Olive and her brother Ty Tennant look adorable as they pose for snaps together 

Jamie plays Buddy's father in the new film, with Outlander star Caitriona Balfe taking on the role of mother.

Hollywood heavyweight Judi's portray his grandmother, with Ciaran Hinds starring as Kenneth's grandfather.

Belfast will be released in be in the United States on November 21 and in the UK on February 25.

Looking good: Tobias Menzies oozed confidence in a brown check suit which he paired with a navy and cream scarf 
Dapper: Irish actor Ciaran Hinds sported a black suit and a lavender shirt for the evening 
One to watch: Belfast - directed by Kenneth Branagh - is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by the BAFTA winner's early childhood growing up in Northern Ireland (pictured: Caitriona Balfe and Jamie) 

