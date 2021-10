DENVER (CBS4) – Most of the country is seeing a drop in cases of COVID-19, but Colorado continues to be in a surge. An expected plateau two weeks ago has been exceeded. It’s attracting attention around the country. The New York Times tabulation of COVID cases shows 37 states declining. Colorado is ranked 7th worst in the increase in cases over the past two weeks. (credit: CBS) “The predictability of this virus is that it’s completely unpredictable,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth Hospital. She believes the rates in many other states peaked earlier. “The states that...

