Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell is retiring due to health issues
Smash Mouth‘s Steve Harwell has announced that he’s retiring due to ongoing health issues that he’s been battling for several years. According to the Los Angeles Times, the frontman has decided to step away from music following a concert that took place on Saturday (October 9) in Upstate New York, where he was slurring his words and making threatening comments toward the crowd (“I’ll fucking kill your whole family, I swear to God,” he told one fan). In footage from the event, he also appeared to throw up the Nazi salute.www.nme.com
