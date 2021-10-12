CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell is retiring due to health issues

By Will Lavin
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmash Mouth‘s Steve Harwell has announced that he’s retiring due to ongoing health issues that he’s been battling for several years. According to the Los Angeles Times, the frontman has decided to step away from music following a concert that took place on Saturday (October 9) in Upstate New York, where he was slurring his words and making threatening comments toward the crowd (“I’ll fucking kill your whole family, I swear to God,” he told one fan). In footage from the event, he also appeared to throw up the Nazi salute.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

Smash Mouth recruits temporary lead singer while Steve Harwell deals with medical condition

Hey now, Steve Harwell is still the lead singer of Smash Mouth. Fans who attended the “All Star” group’s recent concerts were surprised to see Harwell absent from behind the mic and replaced by a new vocalist, leading to speculation that the founding frontman was no longer in the band. However, a rep for Smash Mouth tells TMZ that isn’t the case.
News 8 WROC

Smash Mouth lead singer retiring after ‘chaotic’ video at Upstate NY show goes viral

A representative for the 54-year-old musician told The Post: “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation. As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harwell
Mercury News

Smash Mouth vocalist retires from San Jose band after ‘chaotic show’

South Bay native Steve Harwell is reportedly retiring from Smash Mouth in order to focus on mental health issues. The news comes hot on the heels of video footage having surfaced that shows the 54-year-old singer engaging in incredibly bizarre and downright despicable behavior at a recent show by Smash Mouth — one of the most popular bands to ever come out of San Jose.
Outsider.com

Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Goes on Explicit Rant at Fans During ‘Chaotic’ Concert

Over the weekend, Smash Mouth lead vocalist Steve Harwell took to the stage of the Big Sip Beer Fest in Bethel, New York and acted in a very unusual way. According to the New York Post, Smash Mouth was performing on stage when the band started having technical issues. Harwell also was dropping his drinks, swaying back and forth onstage. He then began flipping off the crowd and notably giving a Nazi salute.
947wls.com

Singer of Smash Mouth is Retiring after a really bad concert

After last weekend’s mess of a Smash Mouth concert, singer Steve Harwell is retiring…. @doesthisfeelgood the most chaotic show I’ve ever been to #smashmouth #heynow #allstar #shrekisloveshrekislife ♬ original sound – Haley. Steve apologized for his behavior, and blamed it on his ongoing medical issues. This isn’t Harwell’s first rodeo...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Times#Nazi#Tmz#Tiktok
AceShowbiz

Blondie Star Contemplates Ditching Tour Due to Health Issue

Chris Stein is worried hitting the road with the band would be too much for him because of his health problem after the 71-year-old musician suffered from a heart issue. AceShowbiz - Blondie co-founder Chris Stein fears he'll no longer be able to tour with the band after suffering a heart issue.
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelly Rowland Was Confused After Her Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

A brief interaction took the world by storm, and while Kelly Rowland doesn't think much of her recent viral moment with Jay-Z, the public is still eating it up. The pair both attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall and camera crews, as well as guests, were documenting every moment. Jay-Z and Seal were said to have treated attendees to a 90-minute jam session, and while that would be incredible to witness, a quick interaction between Jay and Kelly Rowland stole attention.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy