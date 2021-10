The AUDUSD pair soared to the highest level in more than two months as economists cast doubt on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike target. The minutes of the October meeting showed that officials believe that the bank will hike interest rates in 2024. However, most analysts believe that the bank will move earlier than that. Besides, the unemployment rate is expected to retreat as the country reopens while inflation is rising. The prices of most items, especially energy, have risen in the past few weeks. Also, home prices have soared to a record high and there are concerns that a prolonged period of low rates will lead to a bubble.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO