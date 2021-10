Cavalier County Commissioners met on October 7 at 8:30 a.m. for their bi-monthly meeting. Emergency Manager Karen Kempert informed the commissioners about the approval of a request for a security grant for the courthouse. The grant is for a total of $40,140 to update locks and for the doors to be changed to key fobs which will allow a more hassle-free way to control access to courthouse facilities, particularly during non-operational hours.

CAVALIER COUNTY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO