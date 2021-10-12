CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Two Excellent Hotel Choices In The Hearts Of Barcelona & Rome

TravelPulse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent trip that included a four-night Costa Cruises journey from...

ca.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

See The World In One 274-Night Cruise With Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is offering travelers what may be a trip of a lifetime with a cruise that will sail the world for 274 nights, visiting all seven continents. What the cruise line has dubbed the “Ultimate World Cruise” will stop at 150 destinations in 65 countries and visit 11 wonders of the world.
LIFESTYLE
archiproducts.com

Vibia Luminaires for a Boutique Barcelona Hotel

12/10/2021 - Located in the heart of Barcelona’s Gracia neighborhood, Hotel La Casa Del Sol combines contemporary comforts and antique charm. The hotel is housed in an 1854 building that features fully refurbished interiors coupled with historic elements such as exposed ceiling beams and ar- ched windows. The designers outfitted the space with clean-lined, modern furnishings and a selection of lighting by Vibia.
TravelPulse

The New COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map You Need to Bookmark

A new COVID Travel Map, powered by SHERPA, takes the confusion and stress out of planning international travel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the easy-to-use interactive tool, users can simply enter their travel details, including their passport-issuing country, departure and arrival countries and COVID-19 vaccination status, to view instant, detailed information regarding the latest travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, testing rules and documentation required for travel.
TRAVEL
cntraveller.com

The best hotels and resorts in Canada: Readers' Choice Awards 2021

As part of the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, we're listing the very best hotels and resorts in Canada. The scores below are percentages representing overall average levels of satisfaction. These are the best hotels in Canada as voted for by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller in The Readers' Choice...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Hotels#Rome#Urban Areas#Costa Cruises
loyaltylobby.com

Hotel Promo Update: Best Western, Choice, Hyatt, Radisson & Wyndham October 2021

Here’s a look at bonus points and rate offers for Best Western Rewards, Choice Privileges, World of Hyatt, Radisson Rewards, and Wyndham Rewards that you can take advantage of this month. This month, we have already covered Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG Rewards, and Accor Live Limitless promotions. Remember to...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

International Travel Related Searches Skyrocket Following US Reopening News

Travel website Kayak announced searches related to international travel to the United States have spiked since the White House announced that fully vaccinated foreign nationals could once again visit the country, starting on November 8. According to Reuters.com, Kayak revealed searches on vacations to the U.S. spiked 48 percent on...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

American Airlines To Resume Martinique Flights

American Airlines’ flights between Martinique and the United States will resume November 6, said Bénédicte di Geronimo, the country’s tourism minister. The departures between Miami International Airport and Aimé Césaire International Airport in Fort de France will initially depart on Saturdays before expanding to thrice-weekly service beginning in February. New...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

St. Regis Adding New Resorts in Popular Travel Destinations

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced plans to debut eleven new resorts by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations. With 49 open hotels and resorts and 29 more in the St. Regis pipeline, the hospitality company expects to open properties within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and the Asia Pacific.
SAINT REGIS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TravelPulse

BVI Boutique Resort Saba Rock Reopens

British Virgin Islands (BVI) luxury resort Saba Rock reopened October 15 following the property’s redevelopment in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and subsequent delay following the pandemic outbreak. Located on a one-acre cay in the Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, Saba Rock offers visitors a secluded, sophisticated private-island resort...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel Joins European Portfolio of Anantara Hotels

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the addition of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel to its portfolio, marking the brand’s debut in Italy. Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome sits at the heart of Piazza della Repubblica and has a long architectural history with original elements commissioned by Pope Clement XI for the Vatican in 1705. The building is suspended over the ancient Diocletian Thermal Baths, whose excavated foundations, pools and mosaics can be seen through the lower ground floor. The hotel is also home to one of the largest rooftop terraces in the city, affording stunning views over the skyline.
HOME & GARDEN
hospitalitynet.org

DoubleTree by Hilton Welcomes New Full-Service Hotel in the Heart of Aerospace Valley

Located in the high desert community of Palmdale, DoubleTree by Hilton welcomes the first full-service hotel brand to the market. With rich agricultural roots and unique aviation history, DoubleTree by Hilton Palmdale will feature 134 guest rooms, including corner rooms and suites with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and local area.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Oasis Hotels’ Elevated All-Inclusive Dining Experience

One thing almost all travelers look forward to on vacation is enjoying delicious meals. Whether it’s a light snack midday at the pool or a five-course meal at a fancy restaurant, it’s enjoyed at the slower pace of vacation instead of the busy pace often found back home. With fresh...
DRINKS
TravelPulse

Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer Resumes Sailing from Italy

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Explorer has welcomed luxury travelers back on board for the first time since the industry-wide pause in operations. Guests embarked the ship – dubbed by the line as the most luxurious ever built – on Oct. 15 in Trieste, Italy, for cruise through Italy, Croatia and Greece.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Citi Keeps Improving: Choice Hotels Added As A Valuable Transfer Partner

Choice Hotels Added As Citi ThankYou Points Transfer Partner. Citi has been making some moves lately. They continue to bolster their ThankYou Points program by adding limited time, hello American Airlines, and new transfer partners. The newest addition, Choice Hotels, is a very intriguing one for me. Choice Hotels has been a partner of Membership Rewards for a long time, and it is soon coming to Capital One, but both of those are at a 1 to 1 rate. The new Citi rate is far superior and can offer you a ton of value in the right situations.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

A First Look at Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix's Rooms

Club Med’s first all-inclusive Canadian resort, the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix, unveiled images of its rooms and room categories. The mountain resort will offer incredible vistas of the St. Lawrence River and over 300 acres of preserved forest. The 302 rooms offer both Superior and Deluxe categories, suitable for solo and couple travelers, as well as families. Twenty-five private Exclusive Collection suites are also available with added amenities.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Travel Advisor Incentive

WHY IT RATES: It pays to be a travel agent when working with Pleasant Holidays and Journese.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, today announced an incentive that is a win-win, rewarding current advisors and new alike with bonus TRIP Points. TRIP is the company’s travel reward incentive program where travel advisors earn points redeemable for personal travel with every booking.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Best Way to Book an Atlas Ocean Voyages Adventure

With the 2021-2022 winter Antarctica season confirmed and several other sailings available to choose from, Atlas Ocean Voyages shares advice on the best way to book a trip. The cruise line encourages future adventurers to work with a travel advisor. Arranging a trip can be exciting, but it can also...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Do You Need to Stay at a Disney World Hotel for the BEST Pay-Per-Ride Choices?

Today has already been pretty overwhelming as we welcome the arrival of the new Disney Genie system in Disney World!. There’s the free Genie tip board in the My Disney Experience app, with suggestions for helping you plan out your day. If you want to really maximize your schedule, you can purchase the Disney Genie+ add-on to skip the standby lines for attractions and use the new Lightning Lanes. But if you want to use Lightning Lanes on some of Disney World’s most popular rides, you’ll need to purchase access individually — and Disney Resort guests get an advantage!
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Will The Cost Of COVID Testing Slow Canada’s Travel Rebound?

An informal survey of travel professionals and typical travellers reveals diverse opinions on how the cost of COVID testing – both coming and going – will impact the winter travel plans of Canadians. Everybody agrees on one thing: the extra cost of COVID testing is a top-of-mind issue as we...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Caribbean Honeymoon Beachfront Grande Luxe Walkout Club Level Room

Caribbean Honeymoon Beachfront Grande Luxe Walkout Club Level Room. The Caribbean Honeymoon Beachfront Grande Luxe Walkout Club Level Room qualifies for:. Located just steps from the beach on the ground floor of the Frangipani building, this spacious suite showcases stunning views of Dickenson Bay from a private patio. The suite features a four-poster, king-size bed, flat screen TV, and an en-suite bathroom complete with a bathtub/shower combination and marble vanity. Guests also enjoy Club Sandals concierge service including assistance with reservations and preferred check-in.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy