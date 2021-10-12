Two Excellent Hotel Choices In The Hearts Of Barcelona & Rome

Choice Hotels Added As Citi ThankYou Points Transfer Partner. Citi has been making some moves lately. They continue to bolster their ThankYou Points program by adding limited time, hello American Airlines, and new transfer partners. The newest addition, Choice Hotels, is a very intriguing one for me. Choice Hotels has been a partner of Membership Rewards for a long time, and it is soon coming to Capital One, but both of those are at a 1 to 1 rate. The new Citi rate is far superior and can offer you a ton of value in the right situations.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO