Highland Road at Lee Drive to be closed due to drainage pipe repair, detours announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Highland Road at Lee Drive will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 13 to Thursday, Oct. 14 due to drainage pipe repair. EBR Department of Transportation & Drainage officials announced that the closure will begin on Oct. 13 from 6:30 a.m. through to Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. Major delays will be expected as no thru traffic will be allowed with the exception of area homeowners.