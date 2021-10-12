CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Highland Road at Lee Drive to be closed due to drainage pipe repair, detours announced

By Allison Bruhl
brproud.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Highland Road at Lee Drive will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 13 to Thursday, Oct. 14 due to drainage pipe repair. EBR Department of Transportation & Drainage officials announced that the closure will begin on Oct. 13 from 6:30 a.m. through to Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. Major delays will be expected as no thru traffic will be allowed with the exception of area homeowners.

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detours#Brproud
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy