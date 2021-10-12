Andy Larsen discusses Jazz preseason, rebranding, TV/streaming options + more

The Utah Jazz, behind their regular season rotation (minus Rudy Gay who is still out recovering from a foot injury), dominated the New Orleans Pelicans wire to wire, 127-96. The past two games saw the Jazz playing their bench players and, in hindsight, it might have been to get a chance to see certain guys play against better talent. Tonight, with the rotation players all in, the Jazz looked good on both ends of the floor. The Pelicans were without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, so a lot of this game should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s a good sign for Jazz fans to see their team take care of business.

