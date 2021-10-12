What Formula E racing can teach companies about digital transformation
Motorsport championships may be won on the track, but they can be lost in the garage, where the failure to perfectly tune a vehicle or prepare the drivers may cost the team—the difference between a top-three podium finish and being in the middle of the pack. Unsurprisingly, racing teams leap at any opportunity to glean data in pursuit of an edge—from simply scoring lap times to wind tunnel testing to the revolution in telemetry that transformed Formula One in the 1970s. This need for innovation has traditionally made the sport both a metaphor and microcosm of the pressures facing businesses writ large.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 1