CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

What Formula E racing can teach companies about digital transformation

By FastCo Works
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorsport championships may be won on the track, but they can be lost in the garage, where the failure to perfectly tune a vehicle or prepare the drivers may cost the team—the difference between a top-three podium finish and being in the middle of the pack. Unsurprisingly, racing teams leap at any opportunity to glean data in pursuit of an edge—from simply scoring lap times to wind tunnel testing to the revolution in telemetry that transformed Formula One in the 1970s. This need for innovation has traditionally made the sport both a metaphor and microcosm of the pressures facing businesses writ large.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

How to get your team to work like a Formula One pit crew

If you’ve ever watched motor racing, you’ve likely been in awe of the pit crew. A team of two dozen individuals changes tires, fills the fuel, and checks the aerodynamics in a well-choreographed series of actions. How well they execute can make the difference between getting the checkered flag and being seconds behind.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly proud’ of Sebastian Vettel at pushing for social and environmental change

Lewis Hamilton admits he is “incredibly proud” of his relationship with Sebastien Vettel and has hinted at a future partnership with the German.The defending Formula 1 world champion is delighted at the four-time world champion’s work to campaign for social and environmental change.The Aston Martin driver has thrown his weight behind the LGBTQ+ community, while also discussing climate change.Moreover, the German driver’s helmet encourages sustainable water sourcing, with Hamilton praising his efforts.“I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian for doing him,” Hamilton said, according to Autosport, with Vettel also seen at Silverstone picking up litter.“He has discovered things that he is...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cassidy
AFP

Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano

Fabio Quartararo is within touching distance of his first MotoGP world title at Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which will host Valentino Rossi's final farewell to his adoring Italian fans. Yamaha rider Quartararo, 22, is 52 points ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia who sits second in the championship standings with three races left in the 2021 season heading into the race at Misano on Italy's Adriatic coast. With 25 points the maximum available Quartararo will become the first ever French MotoGP winner if he finishes ahead of home hope Bagnaia, who is hunting his own debut triumph at the age of 24. Quartararo should be in confident mood after his impressive second place behind Marc Marquez at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas last time out, which set up his bid to claim the title this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

Formula E set to shake up qualifying

Current format has recieved criticism from drivers. New format designed to be easier for fans to understand. Formula E is set to drop its current qualifying format, the electric single-seater championship’s chief executive Alberto Longo has confirmed. The series has used a group qualifying format since the 2018/19 season, which...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Watch Gordon Murray’s T.50 Make Its World Debut at Goodwood

Gordon Murray Automotive’s first creation is finally ready for the spotlight. The design legend’s new vehicle, the T.50, made its public debut at the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting over the weekend. Following two years of tantalizing teases, the silver speed machine didn’t just look the part of a next-generation hypercar, it sounded it too. Former racecar driver Dario Franchitti piloted the T.50 was piloted around the 2.37-mile Goodwood Circuit. The track legend, who plans to buy one of the supercars for himself, took it for three full turns around the course, showing just some of what the vehicle can do thanks to...
CARS
CBS News

"Space is the limit": Formula 1's CEO talks about expanding races to other American cities ahead of U.S. Grand Prix

Ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CBS News that America has a "huge potential of growth" for the sport. Although most races around the world happen during morning hours in the U.S., recent data shows more Americans are tuning in to watch F1 cars speed around the tracks. This season is averaging 916,000 viewers per race after 15 races – a 51 percent jump than the COVID-19 plagued 2020 season (608,000 per race) and 39 percent higher than the first 15 comparable races in 2019 (660,000 per race), according to ESPN, which airs the races in the U.S. In addition, six of the top 10 most-viewed races on cable have happened this season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Race Track#Energy Efficiency#Motorsport#Cto#Envision Virgin Racing#Data#Genpact
kisswtlz.com

Formula 1's CEO talks about expanding races to other U.S. cities

Ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CBS News that America has a “huge potential of growth” for the sport. Although most races around the world happen during morning hours in the U.S., recent data shows more Americans are tuning in to watch F1 cars speed around the tracks. This season is averaging 916,000 viewers per race after 15 races – a 51 percent jump than the COVID-19 plagued 2020 season (608,000 per race) and 39 percent higher than the first 15 comparable races in 2019 (660,000 per race), according to ESPN, which airs the races in the U.S. In addition, six of the top 10 most-viewed races on cable have happened this season.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy