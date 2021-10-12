Police: Teen driving truck hits, kills 3-year-old brother

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening when he was run over by a pickup truck driven by his 13-year-old brother in the front yard of a New Castle home, Delaware State Police said.

The teen’s 3- and 6-year-old brothers grabbed the passenger side doors of the Mitsubishi Raider and stood on the running boards, but he yelled at them to get off so he could drive, police said in a news release.

Believing that the younger boys got off, the teen turned right and began to drive, but stopped when he heard the 6-year-old crying, police said. The teen looked back and saw the 3-year-old on the ground.

It’s thought that the 3-year-old fell and was run over by the rear right passenger tire, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.

The 6-year-old, who also fell, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The 13-year-old “was told by his father to move the vehicle,” state police spokesman Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell told The News-Journal. Hatchell couldn’t say whether it was usual for the teen to be driving, citing the ongoing investigation.