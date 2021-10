Utah’s gender wage gap failed to improve over the past four years. That’s according to information released Tuesday from the Utah Women and Leadership Project. Their report in 2017 found women made 70 cents for every dollar a man made and In 2021 that's still the case. The gap in Utah is also larger than the nationwide average where women make 82 cents for every dollar a man makes. The group’s findings reiterated the disproportionate gender effects COVID-19 had. It found industries that were dominated by women were at a higher risk of issuing layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic. Researchers say one step toward closing the gap is strengthening laws that support pay equity. — Ross Terrell.

