Are you ready for a beautiful Minnesota getaway? There are countless gorgeous cabins, hotels, and campgrounds to stay in all across the state. Today we want to introduce one of the loveliest stays in the Brainerd Lakes area. This Airbnb is housed in a stunning A-frame cabin that only gets more beautiful when you walk inside. Stay here, and you’ll have access to a lovely northern Minnesota lake, plenty of places to lounge and relax, and a full kitchen where you can whip up great meals during your getaway. Sound good? Read on below to learn more about the Atlas A-frame Airbnb in Crosby, Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO