Footage Shows Just How Powerful Boise’s A-10 Jets Can Be [Video]
7 days ago
Just minutes from downtown Boise is one of the meanest jets in the entire world--the A-10 Warthog which happens to be ran here in Idaho by the Idaho Air Guard's 90th Fighter Squadron. Idaho National Guard's A-10 Warthogs Are Beasts. If you have ever taken off from the Boise Airport...
If you listen to the pundits, the pollsters, and the medical experts, America's fastest-growing state is not a safe place to live due to the Covid pandemic. Our medical facilities are in the 'Crisis Standards of Care,' which means medical staff can refuse medical care based on the lack of facilities.
If you've driven along the connector on I-84 anytime in the past couple of weeks, you already know exactly what "odor" we're referring to. It smells like a mix between a backed-up sewer and sour milk and that's because it technically is. The Idaho Statesman reports that the horrific odor is coming from the Darigold plant that sits just south of the Connector near Emerald Street.
Have you ever completely changed your commute to avoid a certain intersection simply because it aggravates you? Rest assured, you're not alone!. There's no doubt that Boise doesn't have the same traffic challenges as say Seattle or Portland. According to a May 2021 overview put together by Boise Valley Economic Partnership, our short commute time is one of Boise's most attractive qualities. On average, commute times are about 22 minutes which is under the national average.
The warnings have been written in Facebook forum posts and everywhere else on the internet; if you're thinking about moving to Idaho from California anytime soon, make it priority number 1 to get your license plate changed. I've heard from a handful of people myself who claim to have been...
Alright, where is the real OG in Idaho? The original? Where did it all start for the gem state? First a little background before we get there. The Native Americans inhabited, what we now know as Idaho for thousands of years according to Wikipedia. "In the early 19th century, Idaho was considered part of the Oregon Country, an area disputed between the United States and the British Empire. It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state."
The rush of excitement you get when you spot a $100 bill on the ground, there's nothing like it. Well, someone is leaving fakes around, apparently to lift you up and then let you down. It's like getting Rick rolled by cash... You're walking through a parking lot and you...
This ought to help with some of the Treasure Valley's growing pains. Ada County's new Meridian Driver's license office has finally opened. We originally reported back in March that this new driver's license office would be opening in the fall, well it finally has! Up until this point, Ada County has had multiple DMV offices for auto registration, but just one location (in Boise) for residents to do anything Driver's License related. Well, that has all changed. Easing up the lines in Boise is Ada County's new Meridian Driver's license office and it opened with a warm welcome from locals. This office will serve the Western part of the Treasure Valley quite nicely. As one of the fastest growing communities in the country, we've got growing pains as far as the eye can see; infrastructure takes a while to catch up, traffic gets backed up, housing prices have surged, it's really evident everywhere you look that the Treasure Valley is being stretched thin.
Boise's Budget Inn has been located on Fairview just East of 27th seemingly forever. See what it was like back in its "Motel Bryson" days back in the 60's. So cool!. I love walking through town and looking at old buildings and wondering how long they've been around, what major societal events have taken place since they've existed and what they must have looked like back when they were new. If you've got a building that was constructed back in the 1960's we're looking at around 60 years and it that amount of time, a lot can happen; sales, fires, renovations, the works. Let's talk about Boise's Budget Inn, which back in the day was actually "Motel Bryson" right on the corner of Fairview and 27th street in Boise. Take a look at the then vs. now photo below!
Once again, a national figure has a problem with the state of Idaho. We've often wondered why so many famous and infamous people move to the Gem State only to take to social media to bash it? The latest culprit is Ben Dreyfuss, who has moved to Sun Valley from New York City, reports the Idaho Press.
Looking for a home in the Treasure Valley can be a full-contact sport. Home values have begun to fall, and as we've reported here, some experts are predicted that the housing bubble will finally burst in our area. Meridian Idaho's 5 Most Affordable Homes [Photos]. Tired of looking, and looking...
Road trips are an incredible way to enjoy parts of the country that often gets missed. The freedom of the open road can be therapeutic. Road trips can be fantastic for bonding or great to do alone and explore at your leisure. When I was 21 I moved from Tucson Arizona all the way up to Anchorage Alaska. I drove. By myself. It took 5 days. I stopped most nights to sleep in my car because I was broke at the time. I saw herds of buffalo, massive fields of wildflowers, farming fields and massive mountain peaks. I drove through mountains to coastline and everything between. There were times when I didn't see another car, person or building for hours, and hours and hours. From then on I was hooked on road trips. I love them and since living in Idaho the last few years have absolutely loved checking out the stunning highways, byways and backroads that Idaho has to offer.
The constitution guarantees every American a right to a fair and speedy trial. However, how does someone like Chad Daybell accused of murdering his stepchildren and his wife get a fair trial?. Local and national media have well documented Daybell's crimes. Has anyone inside the Continental United States not heard...
Trying to keep up with the latest social media trends can be exhausting! Why are our timelines full of 🚩 posts?. We're not exactly sure how this trend exploded in a matter of days, but according to CNET the use of this particular emoji increased 455% over the past week. The concept of the trend is pretty simple. People post a statement that when said in conversation, raises a "red flag" as to why this is someone you don't or need in your life based on that opinion. They then follow it-up with a bunch of 🚩 emojis.
Most people would probably guess that Eagle was named after majestic bald eagles, but only Idahoans know what river those eagles lived near. Eagle, Idaho is full of rich history, and those little-known facts deserve the spotlight. Every city has to start somewhere, and Eagle's humble beginnings involved 350 people,...
We all know the saying, what goes up, must go down. This could be good news for those in Boise and its surrounding areas looking for a reasonable price on a home. From a Florida Atlantic University study, Boise has already been recognized as America's most overpriced home market. Now, Idaho's capital city could be in line for some steep price reductions in home prices. This is excellent news if you're buying a home and not so great if you're selling your home.
Idaho is America's fastest-growing state and has been the subject of numerous awards. When it comes to the Treasure Valley, we often read or hear about the accolades of Boise, Meridian, and Nampa. However, Caldwell is now in the spotlight thanks to an in-depth report from the Deseret News. The...
There are a lot of celebrities who either come from Idaho, have homes in Idaho, or visit Idaho on vacation. Aaron Paul is from Emmett. Dick Van Dyke is not from Idaho, but Dick Wesson is. Marie Osmond's mother, Olive, was born in Idaho and her house still stands today as a bit of a tourist attraction. Henry Winkler likes to fish here and snapped some awesome shots of himself on a boat while smoking a cigar. Dax Sheppard and Kristen Bell vacationed through here earlier this year.
The Boise television market has been used as a farm system for developing television talent. We see these young reporters who report on our community for a few years and then move to larger markets. Boise reporters have gone from Boise to New York City, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and other bigger markets.
Spend any time on the streets here in the Treasure Valley--especially if you've lived or driven elsewhere in the United States, and you will quickly realize that we live at a different pace around here. That's all great until you experience some road rage. A recent post in a local driving forum shared FIVE rules that according to them, "everyone driving I-84 between Nampa and Boise should abide by"
The Snake River Stamped is a historic staple for Idaho and has been around in one form or another for more than 100 years. Every year since 1996 when The Stampedes location permanently changed, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center welcomes thousands of Idahoans and visitors to one of the best rodeos in the nation.
