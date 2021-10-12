CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoD Announces $14 Million in Defense Production Act Title III Agreements to Strengthen the Domestic Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Industrial Base

defense.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the nation’s effort to ensure a robust small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) industrial base for national and economic security, the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has made eight awards, totaling approximately $14 million through the Defense Production Act, Title III Program. These recent...

www.defense.gov

