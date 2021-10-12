DoD Announces $14 Million in Defense Production Act Title III Agreements to Strengthen the Domestic Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Industrial Base

Acting Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) Dr. Eliot Kang announced the allocation of $1 million in additional U.S. government funding to the Department of State’s Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program. FIRST was announced at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April 2021, and provides capacity-building support to partner countries exploring options to meet their clean energy needs while following the highest international standards of nuclear security, safety, and nonproliferation.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO