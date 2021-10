ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS: Whether under direction of the Department Chief or acting of his/her own volition, the Fire Division Chief always functions as a supervisor of assigned Battalion Chiefs in the Fire Division, with primary responsibility to assure that personnel, apparatus, equipment, and facilities are maintained in appropriate readiness to respond to a variety of life saving emergency calls. The Fire Division Chief is primarily responsible for the direction, management, supervision, and coordination of the activities within the Fire Division; oversees operations, general facility/equipment maintenance, fire prevention, disaster preparedness, public education, and related programs; and serves as a command officer when required or deemed necessary on emergency incidents.

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO