Meg Lavender: Congratulations to Rep. Umberger on her state appointments
I would like to congratulate Rep. Karen Umberger on being named chairman of the Finance Committee and the Joint Fiscal Committee. She will do an outstanding job for all of us. I was extremely disappointed in the comments by Ray Buckley in the article that appeared on Friday, Oct. 8. It is evident that he has no idea of Karen’s work ethic or philosophy. He simply lashed out spewing the Democrat Party line and attacking one small portion of the budget.www.conwaydailysun.com
Comments / 0