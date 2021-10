The Harrisburg Area Volkswagen Owners Club has again donated funds toward a scholarship for automotive restoration students at Pennsylvania College of Technology. This year’s $2,000 check marks the fifth time that the organization – formed in 1992 and recognized as one of the oldest continually operating VW clubs on the East Coast – has contributed to the scholarship fund since it was established in 2017. Awards from the Harrisburg Area Volkswagen Owners Club Scholarship fund are meant for full-time students in the automotive restoration major who carry a minimum GPA of 2.5.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO