Georgia court sends jury notices to 1,000 people for trial of three men over Ahmaud Arbery murder

By Shannon Thaler For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
 7 days ago

Court officials preparing for the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery mailed jury duty notices to 1,000 people - a huge number that illustrates the challenge the judge and attorneys face in finding impartial jurors for a case that sparked a national outcry.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on October 18 in coastal Georgia in the murder trial of Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son who armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood.

Also standing trial is William 'Roddie' Bryan Jr, a neighbor who joined the chase on February 23, 2020, and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.

Court officials preparing for the trial of Travis McMichael (left); his father, Gregory McMichael (center); and William 'Roddie' Bryan Jr (right) charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery mailed jury duty notices to 1,000 people - much more than the usual 100 to 150 notices due to the challenge the judge and attorneys face in finding impartial jurors for such a nationally-recognized case

Attorneys hope to try the case in Glynn County, where Arbery and the three defendants lived within two miles of each other, despite the overwhelming attention the murder has received.

Jury pool members will face a barrage of questions by lawyers to determine if they are capable of fairly deciding the case based on evidence presented in court.

William 'Roddie' Bryan recorded cellphone footage of the moment 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery (pictured) was shot and killed by Travis and Gregory McMichael in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23

'So many people either know the defendants or the victim or know something about it,' Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams said by phone Tuesday. 'You really don't want to come up short on the number of qualified jurors that you have.'

Adams said 1,000 people in Glynn County were mailed a jury summons specifically for the trial in Arbery's killing.

That means notices went to roughly one out of every 85 residents in the county, home to the port city of Brunswick and surrounding island vacation getaways south of Savannah.

Adams said it's the largest number he's issued in more than four years as court clerk. Most cases require just 100 to 150 jury duty notices.

A total of 600 people are being told to report Monday morning to a courthouse annex building. Adams said that an additional 400 will be on standby to show up on October 25 if there are not enough qualified jurors in the first batch.

Ultimately the judge needs to seat a final jury of 12 people, plus four alternate jurors ready to fill in for jury members who get sick or otherwise must be dismissed during the trial.

Adams said whittling down the jury pool could take two weeks or longer.

Greg McMichael, 64, told police they thought Arbery was a burglar after he had been recorded by security cameras inside a neighboring home under construction.

He said his 34-year-old son shot Arbery in self-defense after Arbery attacked him with his fists.

Cellphone video captured the moment the McMichaels confronted Arbery in the street. In the footage Travis is seen engaging in a physical fight with Arbery before shooting him
Prosecutors claim that Arbery was merely out jogging when he was killed.

Investigators in the case have said Arbery was unarmed and they found no evidence that he had stolen anything from the construction site.

How much jury pool members already know about the case - and whether they have already formed opinions about the defendants' guilt or innocence - will largely determine who gets dismissed and who ends up on the final jury.

A three-page questionnaire was sent to 1,000 potential jurors asking whether they have followed the case in the news or on social media, including what they already know about it.

They will be asked more questions by the lawyers at the courthouse, both in groups and individually.

'It's about whether they've already prejudged the case, have they already made up their minds even a little bit,' said Page Pate, an Atlanta trial attorney who's not involved in the case.

'It's not just the saturation of news coverage. When something like this happens in a smaller town, it's what are people saying at work? What are they saying when you go to church?'

Having hundreds of people in the jury pool, Pate said, should be 'more than enough' to seat a final jury for the trial.

The bodycam footage showed Travis McMichael giving his first explanation of the shooting, saying he and his father believed Arbery to be a burglar 

Most recently, on Friday, a Georgie judge ruled that Arbery's mental health records can't be used as trial evidence by Travis, his father or Bryan Jr.

The decision, which was made by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, further limits defense attorneys' efforts to portray Arbery as an aggressive young man with a troubled past when the case goes to trial.

The judge ruled that Arbery's medical privacy, even in death, trumped the rights of the men standing trial to a robust defense.

Walmsley also concluded that a registered nurse's 'highly questionable diagnosis' that Arbery suffered from mental illness during his first and only visit to a mental health services provider in 2018 could unfairly prejudice a jury.

'There is no evidence that the victim was suffering from any mental health issue, or had otherwise decompensated, on February 23, 2020,' the date Arbery was killed, the judge's ruling said.

Prosecutors said Arbery was merely jogging on that date when the father and son armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck in their neighborhood, which is located just outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The McMichaels and Bryan were arrested and charged with murder after the video was leaked online more than two months later, on May 5.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case the next day and swiftly arrested all three men.

Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, said by email that despite the judge's ruling on Friday he's confident 'that the full truth will come out over the course of trial and that the jury will see this case is simply about protecting one's neighbors and oneself'.

One of Bryan's lawyers, Kevin Gough, said he appreciated the care and research that went into the judge's decision but disagreed with the result.

'However, we anticipate that the court will reconsider its ruling in whole or in part in the weeks to come,' Gough said by email.

A month ago, the judge dealt another setback to the defendants when he ruled that evidence of Arbery's past run-ins with law enforcement, including two arrests, was also off-limits.

Defense attorneys hoped to cast doubt on prosecutors' contention that Arbery was an innocent jogger and to bolster their argument that the white men reasonably suspected Arbery had committed a crime when they chased him.

Prosecutors argued that defense lawyers were seeking to put Arbery on trial by making his criminal record and mental health part of the case. None of the three defendants knew Arbery, or anything about his past, prior to the shooting.

