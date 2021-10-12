Gold price can’t rise on weak payrolls
The US economy added only 194,000 jobs in September, falling short of expectations, but the Fed can still taper soon — and gold knows it. Another disappointment from the economy! The September nonfarm payrolls came surprisingly weak. As the chart below shows, the US labor market added only 194,000 jobs last month, much below the expectations (analysts forecasted about half a million added jobs). The disappointing numbers followed the additions of 1,091,000 in July and 366,000 in August (after an upward revision). The most recent job gains were the weakest since December 2020.www.mining.com
