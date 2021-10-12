CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold price can’t rise on weak payrolls

By Sunshine Profits
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US economy added only 194,000 jobs in September, falling short of expectations, but the Fed can still taper soon — and gold knows it. Another disappointment from the economy! The September nonfarm payrolls came surprisingly weak. As the chart below shows, the US labor market added only 194,000 jobs last month, much below the expectations (analysts forecasted about half a million added jobs). The disappointing numbers followed the additions of 1,091,000 in July and 366,000 in August (after an upward revision). The most recent job gains were the weakest since December 2020.

www.mining.com

marketpulse.com

Oil flat, gold edges higher on weak dollar

Oil prices have turned flat on Tuesday after ending with small losses at the start of the week. That came after Brent hit USD 86 and WTI fell just short of USD 84, both interesting levels of support and resistance in years gone by. Of course, it’s been some time since both traded at these levels so we should perhaps bear that in mind.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil volatile, gold rises

Crude price volatility is here to stay as demand uncertainty remains elevated over the short term. There is a lot of noise in all this morning’s headlines, but given the relentless winning streak, oil prices are ripe for significant rounds of profit-taking. Earlier oil prices were supported after Russia told Europe they won’t get extra gas without granting approval of Nord Stream 2. Shortfalls in natural gas will clearly lead to added demand for crude, but energy traders faded that move as Russia is known to always be posturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Home appraisals can’t keep up with rising prices

Appraisals cannot keep up with rising home prices as many properties continue to sell above list price — and potential homebuyers’ deals are falling through because of it. FOX Business' Grady Trimble spoke with Kathy Menighan Wilson, a Chicago-based senior broker associate, about what buyers and sellers can do to maintain a foothold in the market.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark first gain in 3 sessions

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped fuel demand for the precious metal. The market seemed realize that the Federal Reserve's minutes from the September meeting, released last week, were "leaning a little too aggressively to the hawkish side," wrote Peter Grant, vice president at Zaner, in a recent newsletter. "This prompted some liquidation of long dollar positions, as well as short Treasurys and gold bets," he said. More consolidation within gold's broad trading range seems likely, at least until the November FOMC meeting, he said. December gold climbed by $4.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,770.50 an ounce.
MARKETS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Oil rises on coal, gold rises as USD dips

Hong Kong coal futures have leapt higher once again this morning at the open, before, once again, quickly retreating to almost unchanged. Unlike yesterday, oil has refused to chase them higher with prices in Asia for Brent crude and WTI almost unchanged from the New York close. A higher US dollar and intra-day retreat by coal and natural gas prices have seen Asia traders move back to their preferred buy-the-dips strategy, rather than chasing prices higher.
INDUSTRY
#Gold Prices#Nonfarm Payrolls#Fed
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays vulnerable amid rising US T-bond yields

XAU/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Monday. US 10-year US T-bond yield is closing in on multi-month highs. XAU/USD eyes $1756 and $1750 as the next bearish targets. Gold lost its traction after testing $1,800 on Thursday and ended up closing the week with small gains at $1,767....
MARKETS
mining.com

Biggest US coal miner surges as global energy crisis boosts demand

The global energy crisis that’s fueling demand for coal boosted third-quarter results for Peabody Energy Corp., pushing up shares 17%. Sales exceeded $900 million, the highest in seven quarters, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $280 million to $290 million will be triple the year-ago figure, according to preliminary earnings released Monday by the biggest U.S. coal miner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper price tops $10,000 as energy crisis hits supply

The copper price continued to rally on Thursday amid a global energy crisis that is knocking supply offline and heaping pressure on fabricators scrambling for metal. Copper for delivery in December rose sharply for a second day in a row on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.6365 per pound ($10,200 per tonne), the highest since the beginning of June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

