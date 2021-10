After listening through the first session of the recent hearing on Afghanistan, I must say the questioning senators were very clear on their stance on the event. They all were very supportive and thankful to those who served there – military and civilian – and the job they had done. They were also very specific about their displeasure of Secretary Austin and Gen. Milley's "song and dance" attempts to explain away their failures on resolving the tense and deadly situation.

