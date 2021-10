The Moscow Exchange plans to further boost gold trading in the world’s No. 2 miner after creating closer ties to the key London market. The bourse in September started a link so users can trade spot gold at London prices using its own clearing system and with international banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG providing liquidity. The aim is to make trading easier for participants from miners to retail investors, and the exchange is working on a similar link with Shanghai, possibly for next year.

METAL MINING ・ 1 DAY AGO