Energy Industry

WTI and Brent Settle Mixed

By Bloomberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Texas crude settled moderately higher with brent falling on a choppy session as traders measure energy crunch against rising demand risks. Oil futures in New York rose for the fourth straight day in choppy trade as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter. Futures...

MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
actionforex.com

WTI Rises for the Seventh Straight Week on Energy Crunch, Fears of Supply Shortage

The WTI oil price extends advance into seventh straight week, hitting new highest since October 2014 on Monday, extension of last week’s 3.6% advance. Strong recovery in global oil demand on easing Covid restrictions and increased consumption on energy crunch that prompted a massive gas to oil switch for power generation, as gas prices skyrocketed.
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
FXStreet.com

WTI dips to daily support, but right tail remains the fattest

WTI falls on supposed profit-taking as it reaches towards the psychological $85 figure. Bears are trying to keep control but have run into daily support which is now critical. Supply vs demand plays out but the right tail remains the fattest. The price of the West Texas Intermediate crude spot...
FXStreet.com

WTI futures hold their gains above SMAs and near 83

WTI crude oil futures are edging higher, finding support at the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) in the previous session, with the next target coming from the seven-year high of 83.86. According to the technical indicators, the RSI indicator is moving upwards in the positive region, while the %K and...
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Continues to March Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied again on Friday to reach above the $82 level. At this point, the market looks as if it is ready to go higher, but we are struggling to find a pullback that we desperately need. If we were to pull back at this point in time, I think there will be plenty of buyers underneath to go into the market and try to find value.
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Fails to Meet Production Target

OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. OPEC+ cut its production 15% deeper than planned in September, compared with 16% in August and 9% in July, according to delegates with knowledge of the matter.
mining.com

Copper price tops $10,000 as energy crisis hits supply

The copper price continued to rally on Thursday amid a global energy crisis that is knocking supply offline and heaping pressure on fabricators scrambling for metal. Copper for delivery in December rose sharply for a second day in a row on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.6365 per pound ($10,200 per tonne), the highest since the beginning of June.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Read full article here. First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills...
rigzone.com

Energy Sector Rally Continues

Rigzone's regular market watchers examine the energy sector rally, demand forecasts, the U.S. rig count and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and...
rigzone.com

Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline

Crude oil inventories at the biggest storage hub in the U.S. posted their steepest decline this week than in any October in five years as demand for exports and from refineries pull barrels to the Gulf Coast instead. Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, dropped by about 2 million barrels to the...
