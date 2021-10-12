Destiny 2 Jurassic Green god roll guide – PvP and PvE
With new events in Destiny 2 usually comes a new weapon, and that is the case with Jurassic Green, a limited-time Festival of the Lost pulse rifle. Occasionally, these weapons might feel a bit lackluster, but that doesn’t seem to be true with Jurassic Green, as rapid-fire-frame pulse rifles are in a very good spot. In PvE, this weapon should fill your medium-range requirement perfectly, coming with perks that allow for non-stop minor clearing.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0