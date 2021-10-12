CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2 Jurassic Green god roll guide – PvP and PvE

By Bennet Lockridge
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new events in Destiny 2 usually comes a new weapon, and that is the case with Jurassic Green, a limited-time Festival of the Lost pulse rifle. Occasionally, these weapons might feel a bit lackluster, but that doesn’t seem to be true with Jurassic Green, as rapid-fire-frame pulse rifles are in a very good spot. In PvE, this weapon should fill your medium-range requirement perfectly, coming with perks that allow for non-stop minor clearing.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

'Destiny 2': A Guide On How To Complete The Prophecy Dungeon

The Prophecy dungeon in “Destiny 2” serves as a great source of unique weapons and high-rolled armor while also acting as a training ground for the rest of the game’s full-blown raids. This activity is great for fireteams who are practicing their coordination while grinding for good gear. Since Prophecy...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New World PvP guide

New World PvP plays a pretty significant role in Amazon's MMO. Of course, there's plenty of other stuff to do, such as crafting or exploring the map in search of quest objectives or resources. And if you're keen to get ahead in Aeternum, our leveling guide should help set you on the right track.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Forsaken: Unlimited Rounds Guide – Invincible God Mode Glitch

There’s a new ‘God Mode’ glitch in the Forsaken Cold War Zombies map and it makes you invincible! Who knows what round you could get to by using this?. The Season 6 Cold War Zombies map Forsaken has only been out for a few days so players are still trying to find all of the secrets that map holds.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 8)

Only a handful of challenges have been added to the Destiny 2 quest tab this week, now that the Wayfinder's Voyage storyline has wrapped up. An easy selection of tasks, a few runs in Astral Alignment and a journey into the Ascendant Realms with the right gear equipped should see most of these objectives completed quickly and smoothly.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvp#Haunted Sectors
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: It’s time for PvP in AdventureQuest 3D

Yes, it’s true: PvP is now a thing in AdventureQuest 3D, and even though MOP’s Chris has the PvP skill of a blind slug, he’s going to try his best to square off against other players in the MMO’s newest mode. Tune in today at 12:00 p.m. EDT to see him get beat by people who are very likely much younger than he is – and watch the death counter feast.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Drop Battle: 1v1 PVP Launches On Google Play

Part number-crunching minigame, part-competitive puzzle, Drop Battle: 1v1 PVP has arrived on Google Play. The latest from genre-veterans SUPERBOX.INC, players frantically try to merge matching number boxes to outlast their opponents. The aim is simple. First, don’t let your stack of blocks reach the ceiling. Second, prevent your opponent from...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamepur.com

Gone But Not Forgotten quest guide – Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost 2021 has introduced some new things for players to do, including the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. This will give players a brief run through the new mechanics in the game, such as Haunted Sectors and the different pages to collect. The first thing to...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Hearthstone’s PvE-leaning Mercenaries expansion has arrived

If you’re the kind of Hearthstone player that prefers to play more single-player content, then the game’s newest expansion, Mercenaries, could be right up your alley. Described by the devs as a mixture of RPG and roguelike in its initial announcement, the new expansion focuses on building a team of heroes and villains, completing bounties, and powering up your team of mercs.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: Week 2 Atlas Skew Locations Guide; Tracing the Stars

The hunt for Atlas Skews continues in Destiny 2 as of week two of Season of the Lost. Last week we hunted them down in the Mists, and this week we’ll be searching in the Strand. It looks like we’ll be needing to do this four times over the course of four weeks in order to progress the Ager’s Scepter trade rifle exotic quest. If you’re here, you’re probably looking to get the Atlas Skews for week 2 in Destiny 2. Here’s where they all are.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Dutch Developer Artificial Core Drops Corepunk Gameplay Video Showcasing PvE

If you’ve been following the top-down, click-and-move MMO Corepunk, you’ll be interested to know that developer Artificial Core has elected to show off some of the game in action. Specifically, they’ve dropped a 15-minute long video of some of the game’s PvE content. The video shows four players in action exploring one of the game’s zones and fighting the creatures found there.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy