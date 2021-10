Sixty-two percent of people think President Joe Biden’s policies are very or somewhat responsible for soaring consumer costs, a new survey found. The Morning Consult-Politico poll revealed that 40% of registered voters see the Biden administration as very responsible for the country’s high inflation, while 22% said his policies are somewhat responsible. A total of 28% said the administration is not too responsible or bears no blame for the higher prices.

